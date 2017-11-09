Lompoc Civic Theatre Presents ‘An Implausible Claus’

Lompoc Civic Theatre will presents its holiday offering to the community with a production of An Implausible Claus, a sweet, short comedy by Nikki Harmon, Dec. 1-3 at Stone Pine Hall, 210 S H St.

Friday and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

The story of An Implausible Claus inspires the Christmas spirit through the meeting of two improbably paired friends.

The play, plus a second-half hour of Christmas carol singalongs and local talent, along with a visit from Santa, are presented free of charge to the community.

Donations for the Lompoc Food Pantry are welcome. Refreshments will be served after the performance.

For further information, call Lompoc Civic Theatre, 735-2281.

— Chris Jeszeck for Lompoc Civic Theatre.