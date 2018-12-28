Lompoc Civic Theatre Presents Readings of ‘Proof’

Lompoc Civic Theatre will stage free readings of David Auburn’s Pulitzer prize-winning play Proof at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 11-12, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, at Stone Pine Hall, 210 South H St., next to the Lompoc Museum.

Proof centers on the character Catherine, who spent years caring for her now-deceased father. Haunted by his mathematical brilliance and his mental health issues, she fears inheriting both.

When Hal, a former student of her father, finds a ground-breaking mathematical proof among her father’s writings, it forces Catherine into crisis.

Should she move away with her controlling sister Claire? Should she stay and explore her budding attraction to Hal? What will the newly discovered proof mean to her own future and her father’s legacy?

Exploring the nature of genius, relationships and the power of love, Proof is the winner of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The staged reading focuses on the words of the playwright Auburn and the passion of the characters on their complicated paths to uncover the truth.

The play’s script includes some adult language.

— Michael Sewall for Lompoc Civic Theatre.