Football

Lompoc Clinches Tie for Los Padres League Title With Rout Over St. Joseph

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 27, 2017 | 10:10 p.m.

Lompoc clinched a tie for the last Los Padres League football title with a dominating performance against St. Joseph on Friday night at Huyck Stadium

The Braves got five touchdowns from star running back Toa Taua and standout wide receiver Shemar Savage caught two touchdown passes in a 50-6 thrashing of the Knights.

The victory leaves Lompoc alone on top of the league standings at 3-0, with one game remaining against crosstown rival Cabrillo net Friday.

St. Joseph falls into a second-place tie with Santa Ynez at 2-1. Those two will do battle next Friday, with the winner guaranteed a CIF playoff berth. 

Taua rushed for 142 yards on 18 carries and had three short TD runs, a 10-yarder and a 37-yard jaunt on a reverse. His rushing total put him over the 4,000-yard mark in his Lompoc career.

Savage made some spectacular plays. He caught a 37-yard strike from quarterback Xavier Nix for the first touchdown of the game and made a leaping grab and hurdled a defender on a 17-yard scoring play for a 30-0 lead before halftime.

“I just wanted to put on a show for them,” the 6-foot-4, 195 pound Savage told reports about making plays for the college  scouts in the stands. “Put on a show, put a smile on their faces.”

In addition to his offensive skills, Savage dished out some punishing hits on St. Joseph receivers and ball carriers.

The Lompoc defense thwarted a potent St. Joseph offense, led by quarterback Dino Maldonado.

Dallas Canley intercepted a pass to give Lompoc the ball on the Knight 35. Eight plays later, Taua scored on a 10-yard run for a 14-0 lead with 4:14 left in the first quarter.

On a fourth and 1 in the second quarter, Braves linebacker Jelani Henderson stuffed Knights running back Jayden Vargas short of the first down.

Lompoc took over and Nix fired a 57-yard pass to Savage, putting the ball at the 13. Taua eventually scored on a 1-yard run.

The Braves kicked a 25-yard field goal and got the ball back when St. Joseph again failed to convert on fourth down.

Savage made his acrobatic play to put Lompoc up 30-0 by halftime.

