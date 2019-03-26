Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, March 26 , 2019, 5:59 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc COLT Buses Trotting Out Free Ride Day

By Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc | March 26, 2019 | 5:26 p.m.
COLT bus at Lompoc Transit Transfer Center. Click to view larger
COLT bus at Lompoc Transit Transfer Center. (Courtesy photo)

As part of Try Transit Month, the City of Lompoc Transit (COLT) will be offering free rides aboard its buses, Friday, March 29,

The city wants the community to experience how convenient and affordable travel is on its new fleet of COLT buses that started a year ago traveling routes through Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

The seven new Chevrolet buses, which each have a seating capacity of 16, feature a colorful graphic design that pays tribute to members of the military.

Also coming up on its one-year anniversary on April 2 is the Transit Transfer Center in downtown Lompoc. The Transit Transfer Center, which opened April 2, serves the COLT routes, as well as the Wine Country Express, Clean Air Express, and Breeze Bus.

COLT provides service from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, as well as special night service to Hancock College’s Lompoc campus. COLT does not operate on Sundays or on legal holidays.

Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) curb-to-curb service is available for people with disabilities. Fare Saver monthly bus passes are available for purchase.

For more information on COLT and the bus routes, visit: https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/public-works/transportation/city-of-lompoc-transit.

— Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 