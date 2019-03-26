Lompoc COLT Buses Trotting Out Free Ride Day

As part of Try Transit Month, the City of Lompoc Transit (COLT) will be offering free rides aboard its buses, Friday, March 29,

The city wants the community to experience how convenient and affordable travel is on its new fleet of COLT buses that started a year ago traveling routes through Lompoc, Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village.

The seven new Chevrolet buses, which each have a seating capacity of 16, feature a colorful graphic design that pays tribute to members of the military.

Also coming up on its one-year anniversary on April 2 is the Transit Transfer Center in downtown Lompoc. The Transit Transfer Center, which opened April 2, serves the COLT routes, as well as the Wine Country Express, Clean Air Express, and Breeze Bus.

COLT provides service from 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, as well as special night service to Hancock College’s Lompoc campus. COLT does not operate on Sundays or on legal holidays.

Americans With Disabilities Act (ADA) curb-to-curb service is available for people with disabilities. Fare Saver monthly bus passes are available for purchase.

For more information on COLT and the bus routes, visit: https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/public-works/transportation/city-of-lompoc-transit.

— Samantha Scroggin for city of Lompoc.