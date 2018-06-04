Local Resources to Be Focus of Lompoc Community Group Monthly Meeting

The Lompoc Community Group will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at New Hope Church, 213 North J St. in Lompoc.

We know that only through communication can we hope to address and improve the issues that affect our families and the community of Lompoc.

This month’s topic is local resources and how to utilize them. We will present agencies that assist in food, clothing, shelter and assistance programs, and senior services.

Please join us for a night of information and discussion. Everyone is invited.

For more information, contact Chuck Madson at 805.735.7525 or [email protected].