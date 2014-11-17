Lompoc Community Invited to Meet with Police Chief Pat Walsh Over Coffee

Lompoc Police Chief Pat Walsh and community members will come together Tuesday, Nov. 18 in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships and drink coffee.

All community members are invited to attend. You will have two opportunities to meet Chief Walsh. The first event will be held from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at South Side Coffee Company, 105 South H St. From 5 to 6:30 p.m. at South Side will be the second chance to share a cup of coffee with the chief.

Please contact Sgt. Chuck Strange with questions at 805.875.8155 or [email protected].

This event provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the Police Department’s work in Lompoc’s neighborhoods.

Chief Walsh and officers will also be at Trinity Nazarene Church, 500 E. North Ave., to meet with the community from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 20.

The majority of contacts law enforcement has with the public happen during emergencies, or emotional situations. Those situations are not always the most effective times for relationship building with the community. An event like this breaks down barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns or simply get to know your new chief of police. These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.

The Lompoc Police Department aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between the police department and community members one cup of coffee at a time.

— Sgt. Chuck Strange is a public information officer for the Lompoc Police Department.