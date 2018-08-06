Lompoc Comprehensive Care Center Earns 5 Stars

Lompoc Valley Medical Center's Comprehensive Care Center has been awarded a 5-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

The CMS ratings range from 1 to 5 stars and are based on quality measures, health inspections and staffing. Nursing homes with 5-Star ratings are considered to be significantly above average in quality.

CCC Administrator Katie Ellis, MSN, said CMS has revised the way it rates facilities, tightening the qualifications and increasing the number of quality measures to achieve the top-tier rating.

“Quality care is at the heart of what we do and stand for at the CCC,” Ellis said. “We set our expectations high to ensure we care for our community with the utmost respect, dignity and professionalism.

“Receiving this recognition validates the excellent work our staff puts forth on a daily basis.”

The ratings are created to help consumers, their families and caregivers compare nursing homes “more easily and to help identify areas about which (clients) may want to ask questions,” according to CMS.

The rating of each skilled nursing facility and long-term care center is publicly available by searching Nursing Home Compare at www.cms.gov.

The CCC is a 110-bed skilled nursing and post-acute rehabilitation facility at 216 N. Third St. It was constructed in 1979 and expanded in 1984. For information on the CCC, call 805-736-3466 or see https://lompocvmc.com/locations/ccc.

— Nora K. Wallace for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.