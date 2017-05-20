Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 1:55 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Contest Seeks Front Yards with Flair

By Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc | May 20, 2017 | 11:06 a.m.

Lompoc, which is known as the City of Arts and Flowers, is now taking nominations for its annual Say It With Flowers yard beautification contest. Deadline to submit nominations is June 14.

 

Front yards will be judged on various factors including visual appeal and maintenance. Backyards are not eligible for judging. Flowers should be part of the landscaping, per the contest theme.

Judging will be done by members of the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission.

Nominations of residences and businesses in the city can be made by calling Diane Najera, 875-8034.

Community members should contact Najera with any questions.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.

 
