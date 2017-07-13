Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:45 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Council Agrees To Renew Animal Services Pact — For Now

During special meeting, city leaders continue to wrestle with budget shortfall

Councilmen Jim Mosby and Dirk Starbuck listen to a speak during the special meeting in Lompoc regarding the budget. Click to view larger
Councilmen Jim Mosby and Dirk Starbuck listen to a speak during the special meeting in Lompoc regarding the budget. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | July 13, 2017 | 11:13 p.m.

The city of Lompoc will pay Santa Barbara County to provide animal control services for another year, but will explore whether a different group could do the tasks for less money in the future.

Wednesday night’s special City Council meeting ended without an approved budget despite the city staff presenting two new proposals for cutting expenses.

While the budget remains up in the air, the City Council unanimously agreed to pay county Animal Services through June 30, 2018. The city will pay $26,987 a month for animal services and the operation of the shelter in Lompoc.

“This is just a suggestion —you might want to look at what they’re anticipating maybe for next year,” Councilman Jim Mosby said, noting the county also is dealing with serious financial woes and may hike the city's costs again next year. 

The new amount represents a 7.42 percent per capita rate increase in the county’s compensation over the previous year, although the Consumer Price Index was 2.5 percent, staff said. 

“We certainly hope you’ll enter into this contract for the next year, and we are absolutely happy to speak to you during the year and negotiate about what the following year might look like,” said Carrie Topliffe, interim director for the Santa Barbara County Health Department.     

The countywide animal services program costs $5.3 million, with 68 percent of costs going to salary and benefits.

Mayor Bob Lingl asked whether the county has considered requiring veterinarians to participate in a mandated rabies-reporting program, which would require submitting paperwork to the county.  Animal Services staff then could follow up with owners whose animals were not licensed.

Topliffe said the Health Department will submit a plan to the Board of Supervisors for the proposed mandated-rabies reporting program in approximately six months.

“The veterinarians, I don’t think, will be surprised when we come forward with that,” she said, adding that San Luis Obispo County has the program already. 

 City Manager Patrick Wiemiller added that staff has started exploring alternatives to contracting with the county, steps that may include soliciting a request for proposals or directly negotiating with a provider. 

Later, the council reviewed two more draft budget proposals aimed at trimming expenses.

One suggested moving employees to a 9/80 schedule — having them work a 9-hour workday and closing offices every other Friday— to save money. For the current budget cycle, he proposed closing every Friday to provide an incentive for people to use paid leave time.

He also proposed closing city offices between Christmas and New Year’s Day for the next two years. 

One proposal called for ending city support for outside events, such as the Flower Festival, eliminating a crossing guard grant to the Lompoc Unified School District, axing many commissions, and stopping staffing a fire rescue truck for responding to medical calls. The city also would postpone plans to demolish the old pool. 

Neither new option pleased Mosby, who has repeatedly said he wants to revert to previous staffing levels,

“We don’t have a revenue-generating program. We have a spending problem,” he said.

Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne said the community deserves to have a say in deciding whether to adopt tax measures —  included in a previous proposal the council majority balked at approving, saying the state system is designed to give voters a direct voice.

She also noted nearly two-thirds of the employees also live in Lompoc.

"The fact that we have a suggestion of furloughs that allows them to not be impacted to the point where they can't still be a member of our community is important to me because they're residents as well as employees. I really think this is a path forward,” she said.

During his presentation, the city manager also displayed a chart, using Transparent California data from 2015, showing Lompoc employees are the lowest paid among their colleagues in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties. 

“I’m showing this because I want to make sure we understand it’s not the fact we have city employees that are overpaid for their professions. Consistently, we are trailing behind comparative cities,” Wiemiller said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 