Wednesday, September 5 , 2018, 5:17 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Council Approves Funding for Homeless Triage Center as Part of Eviction Plan

City leaders still hope for help covering $40,000 cost as riverbed encampment evictions begin Monday

homeless camp Click to view larger
A Lompoc Police Department photo shows elaborate encampments created by homeless residents in the Santa Ynez Riverbed.Police are evicting people on Monday and will open a triage center to connect them to services, and the city plans to launch a clean-up effort of the riverbed.  (City of Lompoc photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 5, 2018 | 2:28 p.m.

With move-out day nearing and the triage center set to open Monday for residents evicted from the Santa Ynez Riverbed, the Lompoc City Council set aside $40,000 to pay for the center but remains hopeful other contributions will help ease the financial burden.

On Tuesday night, the City Council authorized the funding, but City Manager Jim Throop said some contributions received already will help cover costs. 

For instance, Good Samaritan Shelter has offered $3,500 and Santa Barbara County agreed to bring showers, which made up approximately $1,000 of the estimate.

“I’m hoping this decreases substantially through the partnerships, but to get this funded and make sure we can pay the bills up front we need the approval of the council,” Throop said Tuesday night.

More than 100 people once lived in the riverbed but the number has recently dropped to 40, city staff estimated. 

Lompoc has set a Sept. 10 deadline for people to move out and has been issuing notices for the last month. 

The city’s plan, crafted over several months, calls for creating a triage center in a portion of River Park from Sept. 10 to Oct. 9 to assist relocated residents with their assorted needs by providing access to social services agencies, public and mental health staff and more.

The center also hopes to offer reunification/diversion services, birth certificates and other documentation for identification needed to get services, bus passes, transitional housing, detox services and more in what Throop called “a critical point of the cleanup.”

Police Chief Pat Walsh said immediate needs include sleeping bags, tents, water jugs and dog crates. 

“We are going to allow dogs but at night they’ve got to be crated,” Walsh said, adding that donated items could be dropped off at the Bridge House Shelter.

Eviction notices have been delivered on a weekly basis but will begin to be handed out daily to the remaining people living in the riverbed.  

Before approving the current funding, the council previously authorized $21,000 for police officers' overtime.

Lompoc's plan calls for deliberate steps to evict homeless residents and help them in various ways while avoiding legal troubles that arose for Southern California communities conducting similar evictions.

A week ago, the police chief and city manager asked the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors for assistance. 

Throop told county leaders the eviction and related effort becomes a financial burden with the opening of the triage center.

The price tag for the effort is expected to grow once riverbed clean-up starts, since police estimated there are some 70 encampments filled with debris including wood, mattresses, and hazardous materials such as needles. 

Removing the encampments could add up to tens of thousands of dollars, and leaders of cash-strapped Lompoc told county representatives the city does not want to dip into its limited reserves to cover the cost.

On Tuesday night, Mayor Bob Lingl said he attended a meeting with representatives of 17 Northern California cities who had heard about Lompoc’s plan.

“They’ve heard about this and they’ve said, ‘How can we get a copy of your plan?’ There’s a lot of good words out there,” Lingl said.

“So we’re doing a good job,” he told city staff. 

Individuals and businesses looking to help can make donations through Micah Mission via the website by clicking here, at Chase Bank via account number 310597858, or by mail to: Micah Mission P.O. Box 1115 Lompoc, CA 93438. Any checks should be made out to “Micah Mission” and indicate that they are for “Hope for the Homeless.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 