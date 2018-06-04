In Cannabis Debate, Lompoc Council Decides Dance Studios Are Not Youth Centers

Dance studios will not be treated as youth centers in Lompoc, meaning cannabis companies can open nearby, the Lompoc City Council decided Tuesday night after hearing from dancers and marijuana supporters.

Council members previously agreed to define dance studios as youth centers, an important distinction as the city gets set to allow cannabis dispensaries and related businesses.

But after hearing from multiple residents, Councilmen Jim Mosby, Victor Vega and Dirk Starbuck decided dance studios should not be treated like youth centers, declining to establish buffer zones of 600 feet.

In making a motion that dance studios are not primarily youth centers, Mosby said other restrictions already meant “very limited” places for cannabis businesses to operate, and that he did not support addition buffers.

The limited hours of dance studios led to his vote Tuesday night, he said.

At the March 6 meeting, he cast the third vote to establish buffer zones for dance studios.

“When a facility is primarily closed, there’s an issue that I have,” he added Tuesday.

Mayor Bob Lingl and Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne opposed the motion.

“You are opening the door to litigation and a physical cliff we don’t need to walk off,” Osborne said. “That is not a defensible position if we are taken to court by parents with a dance studio, by a dance studio.”

The city ordinance already bans cannabis firms from opening near schools, day-care facilities and youth centers, but the question of how to categorize dance studios sparked debate.

City Attorney Joe Pannone previously told council members that the five dance studios primarily serve youth students.

Teresa Wuitschick from Vandenberg Village expressed concern about the effects on dance studios if parents withdraw students due to cannabis dispensaries operating nearby.

“This would be financially devastating to a local business who has been in the community for many years,” she said.

“A business selling drugs near our studio would be detrimental to future enrollment,” added Angela Mill, owner of the Classical Dance School of Ballet.

One cannabis supporter said children can’t easily enter into a dispensary.

The addition of the cannabis industry will boost security in neighborhoods where they operate, supporters said, contending those seeking to have dance studios declared youth centers don’t want the operations in the city.

“That’s reefer madness, not common sense,” the man said.

Would-be cannabis business owner Mark Ashamalla said customers can’t consume cannabis at dispensaries so they won’t have smoke pouring out the door.

“There’s nothing that’s going to be affecting the children, at least in my dispensary. My concerns are for the community. My concerns are that we do this the right way, that we eliminate the black market,” Ashamalla said.

