Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:39 pm | Mostly Cloudy with Haze 65º

 
 
 
 

Local News

In Cannabis Debate, Lompoc Council Decides Dance Studios Are Not Youth Centers

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 4, 2018 | 9:51 p.m.

Dance studios will not be treated as youth centers in Lompoc, meaning cannabis companies can open nearby, the Lompoc City Council decided Tuesday night after hearing from dancers and marijuana supporters. 

Council members previously agreed to define dance studios as youth centers, an important distinction as the city gets set to allow cannabis dispensaries and related businesses. 

But after hearing from multiple residents, Councilmen Jim Mosby, Victor Vega and Dirk Starbuck decided dance studios should not be treated like youth centers, declining to establish buffer zones of 600 feet.

In making a motion that dance studios are not primarily youth centers, Mosby said other restrictions already meant “very limited” places for cannabis businesses to operate, and that he did not support addition buffers.

The limited hours of dance studios led to his vote Tuesday night, he said.

At the March 6 meeting, he cast the third vote to establish buffer zones for dance studios.

“When a facility is primarily closed, there’s an issue that I have,” he added Tuesday.

Mayor Bob Lingl and Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne opposed the motion.

“You are opening the door to litigation and a physical cliff we don’t need to walk off,” Osborne said. “That is not a defensible position if we are taken to court by parents with a dance studio, by a dance studio.”

The city ordinance already bans cannabis firms from opening near schools, day-care facilities and youth centers, but the question of how to categorize dance studios sparked debate.

City Attorney Joe Pannone previously told council members that the five dance studios primarily serve youth students.

Teresa Wuitschick from Vandenberg Village expressed concern about the effects on dance studios if parents withdraw students due to cannabis dispensaries operating nearby.

“This would be financially devastating to a local business who has been in the community for many years,” she said. 

“A business selling drugs near our studio would be detrimental to future enrollment,” added Angela Mill, owner of the Classical Dance School of Ballet. 

One cannabis supporter said children can’t easily enter into a dispensary.

The addition of the cannabis industry will boost security in neighborhoods where they operate, supporters said, contending those seeking to have dance studios declared youth centers don’t want the operations in the city. 

“That’s reefer madness, not common sense,” the man said.

Would-be cannabis business owner Mark Ashamalla said customers can’t consume cannabis at dispensaries so they won’t have smoke pouring out the door. 

“There’s nothing that’s going to be affecting the children, at least in my dispensary. My concerns are for the community. My concerns are that we do this the right way, that we eliminate the black market,” Ashamalla said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 