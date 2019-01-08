Lompoc Council Fills Vacancy from Field of 10 Candidates

A hospitality business owner has been selected to fill the vacant seat on the Lompoc City Council.

Three of the four council members ranked Gilda Cordova as their top pick during a special meeting Tuesday night.

They heard from nine of the 10 applicants and the public before choosing Cordova to fill the seat, which was vacated when former councilwoman Jenelle Osborne won the mayor's seat in November.

Cordova took the Oath of Office shortly after being announced the winner, and joined her new colleagues on the dais.

Council members previously decided to rank the applicants on a scale of 1 to 10, and voting tallies Tuesday night revealed three members — Osborne, Councilman Jim Mosby and Councilman Victor Vega — gave Cordova the highest score. Councilman Dirk Starbuck ranked Cordova as his second-favorite candidate.

Two candidates — Stephen Bridge and Darrell Tullis — tied for second place in the tallies with 31 points, but the council agreed to approve the top vote-getter to fill the vacancy.

“Sounds like we have a winner,” Starbuck said. “I think we should go with it.”

In her remarks to the council before the vote, Cordova said she has lived in Lompoc since age 5.

“As a child I never dreamed of leaving. Lompoc has always felt like home to me. My desire to serve in City Council stems from the love I have for this community.,” she said. “I love Lompoc.”

Cordova is president of her own management and consulting business, Legend Hospitality.

Cordova touted her strong business background, including 20 years in the hotel industry, that has made her familiar with budgets and other financial documents while giving her assorted other skills she said would help strengthen the council.

She has been active in Explore Lompoc, an organization to attract visitors to the region, and also said she has served in various committee and nonprofit organizations, stints that opened her eyes to the needs of the community.

Cordova told the council members she is an independent thinker who wants to steer Lompoc in the right direction while working on solutions to the issues faced by the community.

“I want to see Lompoc grow while still keeping its identity,” she said.

Cordova was one of two candidates to draw most of the comments of support from audience members earlier in the meeting.

"I think she would be a perfect fit for this council and to help make Lompoc a better place to live," said Ken Ostini, a lifelong resident of Lompoc and the former leader of the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to Cordova, Bridge and Tullis, the other candidates who applied for the vacant seat were: Edwin R. Braxton, Robert Cuthbert, Robert Dunlap, DeWayne Holmdahl, Sasha Keller, Nikolai Nikolenko. Thomas Fair also submitted an application, but he did not attend Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

