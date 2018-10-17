Lompoc Council Flocks to Support Lifting Backyard Chicken Ban

Chickens, birds, ducks and rabbits will soon be allowed to live in Lompoc backyards.

The City Council voted 4-1 on Tuesday night to take a first step toward allowing residents to keep the now-banned animals as household pets.

Mayor Bob Lingl voted against the motion.

Several speakers favored allowing the feathered and furry friends.

“They are pets,” new resident Anthony Loverde said of chickens. “They are no different than dogs and cats. As along as you take care of them, clean up after them, feed them, water them, they’re really no different.”

After moving from Little Rock, Arkansas, he said, he spent $800 building a chicken cage in his Lompoc yard only to find out chickens were banned..

“They’re fun. They’re pets. They’re not going to bite anyone,” he added.

The city’s proposal would restrict a household to six of the animals in all for non-commercial use, while banning roosters from the backyard flocks, Planning Manager Brian Halvorson said. The change would not include turkeys or peacocks.

The city's proposed rules call for cages housing chickens, ducks, rabbits and birds to be at least 40 feet from any door or window of a neighboring residence and at least 10 feet from the rear property line. If an alley abuts the rear of the property then no setback is needed.

Also, the pens housing chickens, ducks, birds and rabbits must not create offensive noise or odor for adjacent property owners, Halvorson said.

He added that he expects a spike in code-enforcement complaints about the flocks.

This isn’t the first time the city has taken a step toward allowing chickens In 2015, the Planning Commission recommended revising the city rules to allow chickens, ducks, birds and rabbits as household pets at single-family residences.

However, the City Council narrowly rejected that proposal.

The item arose this year after resident Deni Overton received a visit from a code-compliance officer for having four hens.

“I’m the one that was busted,” Overton said, adding that she raised chickens amid an effort to have unaltered food.

“I am very much in favor of changing this ordinance, and I hope it will pass,” she said.

The mayor said his no vote stemmed from concerns about complaints regarding odor, flies and rodents.

“I have to vote against it just because nothing has changed in the last several years,” Lingl said. “It’s really the same ordinance we voted down several years ago. We will get complaints.”

Still, Lingl said, he was considering getting chickens, agreeing fresh eggs top store-bought options and welcoming the fertilizer for his tomato plants.

Councilman Jim Mosby said chickens act as “awesome composters,” a key role due to new state mandate requiring cities to divert organic waste from landfills.

“There are a lot of other things to say win-win about,” Mosby said.

Tuesday’s council vote provided the first reading of an ordinance allowing chickens, ducks, birds and rabbits to be kept as household pets.

A draft environmental study, that did not identify any impacts, will be circulated for 30 days to collect comments and the item must return to the City Council after that for final approval.

Halvorson suggested the City Council approval could include reviewing the ordinance in a year to assess what complaints have occurred and what changes might need to be made to rules regarding backyard chickens.

The city of Santa Maria already allows backyard chickens, but limits the number to three, a spokesman said.

