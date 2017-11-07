Lompoc City Council Gets First Look At Draft Maps for District-Based Elections

The Lompoc City Council on Tuesday night got its first peek at proposals for carving the community into districts for future elections, with additional maps accepted through Friday.

With nine draft maps submitted, the city’s consultant reviewed the pros and cons of each regarding how well they meet rules under the state and federal voting rights acts.

The city launched the process to switch to district-based elections, rather than the at-large system now used, after residents threatened to file a lawsuit.

Five members of the public submitted seven maps while National Demographics Corporation staff crafted two.

“This is the start of the discussion. These maps are still open to revision,” said Shalice Tilton from National Demographics Corporation.

Under the rules, maps must have nearly equal population and be contiguous. Maps cannot be crafted to dilute minority neighborhoods.

Those who spoke favored one map, labeled 101, which creates one district for the northern tip of the city, two districts in the center of Lompoc and a southern district.

“The purpose of district elections is to have equal representation on council, which means you want to identify a map that’s balanced that creates not one but two majority-minority districts,” said Jacqueline Inda from the Santa Barbara County district elections committee.

She added map 101 best meets that description.

“This is strictly about identifying the population that you have and having folks on council that live and breathe in their districts so that every neighborhood is properly represented on council,” Inda said.

“I think it’s important that maps are drawn based on the long-term interests of the community,” added Lanny Ebenstein, who also serves on the district elections committee.

Draft maps can be reviewed on www.DrawLompooc.org, where an interactive viewer allows people to compare proposals.

The website also has an interactive map-making tool that helps spell out demographics for various districts. Maps also may be submitted via the Draw Lompoc website.

The council was not able to take action on the maps because the public did not have the required seven days to review the proposals.

However, council members were able to make changes for review and consideration at future hearings.

Other public hearings are planned for Nov. 21 and Dec. 5, with final adoption expected Dec. 19.

The first council members elected under the proposal will be chosen in November 2018, with the next in 2020.

Lompoc is the fifth city in Santa Barbara County to undertake the switch to district-based elections following Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Goleta and Carpinteria.

