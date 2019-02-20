Pixel Tracker

This page was cached on Wednesday, February 20 , 2019, 9:06 pm | Fair 48º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Council Postpones Zoning Code Update After Wine Industry Voices Concerns

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | February 20, 2019 | 8:58 p.m.

A zoning code update deemed "a train wreck" by one Lompoc city councilman has been sent back to the Planning Commission after a series of speakers objected to several aspects, including restrictions for wine industry events.

During Tuesday night's Lompoc City Council meeting, Councilman Dirk Starbuck took issue with eleventh-hour changes made after a lengthy process that involved multiple workshops and meetings.

“It’s a train wreck,” Starbuck said. “If this is how we have conducted business on something as important as our zoning ordinance, think about what our reputation is to the businesses out there. This isn’t just the wine, it’s the whole city.

“This is insanity what’s happened here.”

The meeting Tuesday night came after three years of efforts to update old documents — some dating back to the 1970s — that serve as a plan for zoning issues in the city.

After nearly two hours of talks, the public hearing was continued until a meeting in May to give the Planning Commission time to review the proposal before the items returns to the City Council.

“I really do think we need to slow down,” Councilman Jim Mosby said. “It is a big changes that we are making. … There’s a lot of stuff in here and I think we need to be a little more careful than grabbing it fast, quick and easy.”

Staff recommendations made due to comments by building and fire officials, after the Planning Commission blessed the document and sent it to the City Council, would limit the events to four per building each quarter, and other restrictions that staff credited to public health and safety matters.

Several speakers representing the wine industry criticized the proposed restrictions for special events.

“Music, live or otherwise, art shows and similar kinds of events and wine club pickup parties, are part of regular business activities for the tasting rooms,” said Dan Kessler, owner of Kessler-Haak Wines tasting room in the Santa Rita Hills Wine Center.

“They should not be considered special events because they aren’t something a large group of people attend simultaneously. No permit should be required for these types of activities,” he added.

 Limiting events by building to four per quarter also unfairly restricts businesses such as his where multiple tenants share one building.

One speaker called for sensitive regulations that would not push tasting rooms to other communities such as Buellton.

Kate Griffith, a former planning commissioner and representative of Flying Goat Cellars, said proposed restrictions would be detrimental to the wine industry since most share buildings.

“To have only four special events … in shared buildings is absurd,” she said. 

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Talk to Us!

Please take Noozhawk's audience survey to help us understand what you expect — and want — from us. It'll take you just a few minutes. Thank you!

Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 