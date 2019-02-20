Lompoc Council Postpones Zoning Code Update After Wine Industry Voices Concerns

A zoning code update deemed "a train wreck" by one Lompoc city councilman has been sent back to the Planning Commission after a series of speakers objected to several aspects, including restrictions for wine industry events.

During Tuesday night's Lompoc City Council meeting, Councilman Dirk Starbuck took issue with eleventh-hour changes made after a lengthy process that involved multiple workshops and meetings.

“It’s a train wreck,” Starbuck said. “If this is how we have conducted business on something as important as our zoning ordinance, think about what our reputation is to the businesses out there. This isn’t just the wine, it’s the whole city.

“This is insanity what’s happened here.”

The meeting Tuesday night came after three years of efforts to update old documents — some dating back to the 1970s — that serve as a plan for zoning issues in the city.

After nearly two hours of talks, the public hearing was continued until a meeting in May to give the Planning Commission time to review the proposal before the items returns to the City Council.

“I really do think we need to slow down,” Councilman Jim Mosby said. “It is a big changes that we are making. … There’s a lot of stuff in here and I think we need to be a little more careful than grabbing it fast, quick and easy.”

Staff recommendations made due to comments by building and fire officials, after the Planning Commission blessed the document and sent it to the City Council, would limit the events to four per building each quarter, and other restrictions that staff credited to public health and safety matters.

Several speakers representing the wine industry criticized the proposed restrictions for special events.

“Music, live or otherwise, art shows and similar kinds of events and wine club pickup parties, are part of regular business activities for the tasting rooms,” said Dan Kessler, owner of Kessler-Haak Wines tasting room in the Santa Rita Hills Wine Center.

“They should not be considered special events because they aren’t something a large group of people attend simultaneously. No permit should be required for these types of activities,” he added.

Limiting events by building to four per quarter also unfairly restricts businesses such as his where multiple tenants share one building.

One speaker called for sensitive regulations that would not push tasting rooms to other communities such as Buellton.

Kate Griffith, a former planning commissioner and representative of Flying Goat Cellars, said proposed restrictions would be detrimental to the wine industry since most share buildings.

“To have only four special events … in shared buildings is absurd,” she said.

