Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 6:27 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Council Rejects Asking Voters to Consider Cannabis Tax

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 21, 2018 | 9:17 p.m.

A divided Lompoc City Council has declined to tax cannabis companies coming to the cash-strapped town.

“This isn’t a get-rich scheme here,” Councilman Dirk Starbuck said Tuesday night. “I really do believe that there will be some economic boost in the city. It will probably be invisible. It’s going to be an invisible industry here.”

“I believe the economic benefit will be far outweighed by filling up vacant buildings and bringing jobs to this town that we desperately need,” Councilman Jim Mosby said.

The 3-2 vote, with Councilman Victor Vega also in the majority, came after the council heard how other cities and counties have decided to tax cannabis operations, and considered whether to ask Lompoc voters to approve a tax plan in November.

Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne, who favored cannabis taxes along with Mayor Bob Lingl, said the revenue could help public safety, parks and economic development.

“I am not looking to strip the industry of its profits. And this will not solve our budget issues, but this is a new revenue stream and this was the reason I supported regulating it locally,” Osborne said.

She said Proposition 64 allowing recreational cannabis use provides for local agencies to levy taxes, noting the council’s fiduciary duty and saying it would be irresponsible not to ask voters to consider the tax. 

Santa Barbara County has proposed a gross receipts tax with 6 percent for retail dispensaries, 4 percent on cultivation, 3 percent on manufacturers; 1 percent on nurseries and 8 percent on microbusinesses, with the city of Santa Barbara taking a similar approach.

Santa Maria, the county’s largest city, has banned commercial cannabis.

Two weeks ago, Lompoc began accepting applications for cannabis firms seeking to operate in the city, and had received two as of Tuesday night, Interim City Manager Teresa Gallavan said. 

Those applications include requests for a number of licenses, she added. City staff has met with others interested in operating in the city. 

“We do anticipate that there will be more,” Gallavan said. 

Mosby said the city doesn’t know how many cannabis businesses will open in Lompoc, and added that the city’s isolation should make it attractive to come to town.

“I think right now it’s premature to mention the word tax,” Mosby said.

After the vote to reject taxing cannabis companies, Lingl, who voted against relaxing cannabis rules to allow dispensaries and other businesses to operate,  said, “Isn’t this gonna to be fun?”

The council also voted to revisit at a future meeting a previous decision to consider dance schools as youth centers, meaning cannabis companies can’t operate near those sites in Old Town Lompoc.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 