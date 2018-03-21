Lompoc Council Rejects Asking Voters to Consider Cannabis Tax

A divided Lompoc City Council has declined to tax cannabis companies coming to the cash-strapped town.

“This isn’t a get-rich scheme here,” Councilman Dirk Starbuck said Tuesday night. “I really do believe that there will be some economic boost in the city. It will probably be invisible. It’s going to be an invisible industry here.”

“I believe the economic benefit will be far outweighed by filling up vacant buildings and bringing jobs to this town that we desperately need,” Councilman Jim Mosby said.

The 3-2 vote, with Councilman Victor Vega also in the majority, came after the council heard how other cities and counties have decided to tax cannabis operations, and considered whether to ask Lompoc voters to approve a tax plan in November.

Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne, who favored cannabis taxes along with Mayor Bob Lingl, said the revenue could help public safety, parks and economic development.

“I am not looking to strip the industry of its profits. And this will not solve our budget issues, but this is a new revenue stream and this was the reason I supported regulating it locally,” Osborne said.

She said Proposition 64 allowing recreational cannabis use provides for local agencies to levy taxes, noting the council’s fiduciary duty and saying it would be irresponsible not to ask voters to consider the tax.

Santa Barbara County has proposed a gross receipts tax with 6 percent for retail dispensaries, 4 percent on cultivation, 3 percent on manufacturers; 1 percent on nurseries and 8 percent on microbusinesses, with the city of Santa Barbara taking a similar approach.

Santa Maria, the county’s largest city, has banned commercial cannabis.

Two weeks ago, Lompoc began accepting applications for cannabis firms seeking to operate in the city, and had received two as of Tuesday night, Interim City Manager Teresa Gallavan said.

Those applications include requests for a number of licenses, she added. City staff has met with others interested in operating in the city.

“We do anticipate that there will be more,” Gallavan said.

Mosby said the city doesn’t know how many cannabis businesses will open in Lompoc, and added that the city’s isolation should make it attractive to come to town.

“I think right now it’s premature to mention the word tax,” Mosby said.

After the vote to reject taxing cannabis companies, Lingl, who voted against relaxing cannabis rules to allow dispensaries and other businesses to operate, said, “Isn’t this gonna to be fun?”

The council also voted to revisit at a future meeting a previous decision to consider dance schools as youth centers, meaning cannabis companies can’t operate near those sites in Old Town Lompoc.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.