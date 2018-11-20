Lompoc Council Sets Special Meeting to Talk About Cannabis Letters

Due to a looming Dec. 1 state deadline, the Lompoc City Council will hold a special meeting next week to discuss whether the city manager should issue cannabis applicants an authorization letter even if they haven’t received local permission to operate yet.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Lompoc council members received an update on the status of the cannabis applications.

During the discussion, Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne noted the upcoming California deadline, and asked if the city could take action as other agencies have done to assist cannabis industry members seeking state approval.

The California Department of Food and Agriculture’s CalCannabis program is now accepting applications for temporary and annual cannabis cultivation licenses.

But the agency recently said that the large number of applications for temporary cannabis cultivation licenses meant any request received after Dec. 1, 2018, may not be processed in time for the state to issue a temporary license before Jan.1.

In recent weeks, the city has received criticism about the slow process to approve cannabis permits. The local permit is required before an applicant goes to the state for the temporary license.

City Attorney Jeff Malawy said some agencies have issued temporary approval letters so applicants can apply to the state for that approval while still awaiting their local permit.

Those authorization letters should include caveats and disclaimers to emphasize the local permits remain pending and that firms were not allowed to begin operating, Malawy said, adding that applicants should sign those letters as an added precaution.

The topic wasn’t on Tuesday night’s agenda, and the city attorney said the council needed to be made aware of the significant risks surrounding issuing the temporary authorization letters

The council also should decide how to handle the various applications — most were turned in many months ago and a handful were submitted in November, Malawy said.

A special meeting on the topic will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza.

The Lompoc council previously agreed to allow multiple types of cannabis firms, including dispensaries, labs and growing sites, without restricting the number allowed in the city.

So far, only six permits have been issued, with 26 submitted.

“I know, from my perspective, staff is working diligently on these,” City Manager Jim Throop said, adding that city employees have talked about how to streamline the process.

Chris Coulter, a representative of SCI Consulting Group, has helped the city process applications for commercial cannabis licenses, and spelled out the steps for the review process looking at zoning matters, local laws and state rules.

Approval took several months for the applications that received the final OK.

In Goleta, 15 applications have been received but none had been processed due to land-use and other issues.

“These things happen with this sort of frontier industry,” Coulter added.

The council also agreed to strengthen rules against illegal cannabis growing operations after hearing from police Chief Pat Walsh about the need for rules.

"I think what's going to happen is when all the legitimate businesses are open, they're going to be screaming for us to take care of the black market," Walsh said.

Proposed fines call for $100 for a first violation with a chance to resolve the offense within five days, $500 for a second violation within one year, and $1,000 for each additional violation within one year of the first violation.

In other business, the City Council:

» Hired Malawy as city attorney to replace Joe Pannone, who held the title since 2009. Both men work for the same law firm, Aleshire & Wynder. Malawy had served as assistant city attorney since 2014.

» Agreed to hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 6 to swear-in new council members and talk about how to fill the vacancy created by Councilwoman Jenelle Osborne’s election to mayor.

» Agreed to direct staff to analyze what it would take to spruce up Ryon Park, including dealing with gopher holes, to accommodate a return of dog shows.

