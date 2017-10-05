Lompoc Council Starts Considering Boundaries for Election Districts

Lompoc leaders this week began considering how they should carve the city into districts for electing council members in the future with just two people speaking out during the first public hearingt.

The city undertook the process after a threat of litigation under the California Voting Rights Act, following other communities in Santa Barbara County and throughout the state making the switch.

“What we need to focus on is the type of criteria that we’ll use or the consultant will use to determine what those districts should be,” City Attorney Joe Pannone told the City Council on Tuesday.

Before hearing from residents, Pannone noted traditional criteria for creating districts called for keeping communities of interest together, making boundaries compact and contiguous, using visible natural and man-made boundaries, and respecting voters’ wishes and continuity in office.

Districts must have an equal population of residents and should avoid gerrymandering under federal and state laws.

The city’s consultant identified heavily Latino neighborhoods as being concentrated between O Street, College Avenue, A Street and Ocean Avenue, an area that cannot be divided in a way that dilutes its voting strength.

Proposed features or boundaries for creating districts include school attendance areas, parks or other landmarks, shared demographic characteristics or natural neighborhood dividing lines along key roads.

Lanny Ebenstein from the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association suggested creating two districts in the center of the city and two others on the periphery of Lompoc to address issues of population and representation.

“You want to have boundaries that make sense,” Ebenstein said.

“One area that has been effective in a number of cities is to look at school attendance boundaries because school attendance areas are a very important aspect of community organization,” Ebenstein added. “Families and others organize themselves around schools to a certain extent.”

Former mayor John Linn noted the electronic voting board used in Lompoc’s council chambers has room for two more names.

“Perhaps it’s time to add two more positions to this council, and I hope you would have that discussion,” Linn said, noting the five-member council has been in place since the city had 15,000 residents; it now has 40,0000.

The proposal calls for the first district-based elections to occur in November 2018, with the next two set for November 2020.

Lompoc’s mayor, serving a two-year term, would continue to be elected by voters throughout the city, Pannone said.

During the meeting the council also set dates for the four future public hearings, choosing to hold them in conjunction with regularly scheduled meetings. The second hearing to gather input on the district compositions is set for Oct. 17.

The city’s consultant, National Demographics Corporation, will create a website so members of the public can draw proposed districts.

Draft maps will be drawn before the third and fourth public hearings to get residents’ input on the proposals, Pannone added.

