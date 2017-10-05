Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 1:31 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc Council Starts Considering Boundaries for Election Districts

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully . | October 5, 2017 | 3:18 p.m.

Lompoc leaders this week began considering how they should carve the city into districts for electing council members in the future with just two people speaking out during the first public hearingt.

The city undertook the process after a threat of litigation under the California Voting Rights Act, following other communities in Santa Barbara County and throughout the state making the switch.

“What we need to focus on is the type of criteria that we’ll use or the consultant will use to determine what those districts should be,” City Attorney Joe Pannone told the City Council on Tuesday.

Before hearing from residents, Pannone noted traditional criteria for creating districts called for keeping communities of interest together, making boundaries compact and contiguous, using visible natural and man-made boundaries, and respecting voters’ wishes and continuity in office.

Districts must have an equal population of residents and should avoid gerrymandering under federal and state laws.

The city’s consultant identified heavily Latino neighborhoods as being concentrated between O Street, College Avenue, A Street and Ocean Avenue, an area that cannot be divided in a way that dilutes its voting strength.

Proposed features or boundaries for creating districts include school attendance areas, parks or other landmarks, shared demographic characteristics or natural neighborhood dividing lines along key roads. 

Lanny Ebenstein from the Santa Barbara County Taxpayers Association suggested creating two districts in the center of the city and two others on the periphery of Lompoc to address issues of population and representation. 

“You want to have boundaries that make sense,” Ebenstein said. 

“One area that has been effective in a number of cities is to look at school attendance boundaries because school attendance areas are a very important aspect of community organization,” Ebenstein added. “Families and others organize themselves around schools to a certain extent.”

Former mayor John Linn noted the electronic voting board used in Lompoc’s council chambers has room for two more names.

“Perhaps it’s time to add two more positions to this council, and I hope you would have that discussion,” Linn said, noting the five-member council has been in place since the city had 15,000 residents; it now has 40,0000.

The proposal calls for the first district-based elections to occur in November 2018, with the next two set for November 2020.

Lompoc’s mayor, serving a two-year term, would continue to be elected by voters throughout the city, Pannone said. 

During the meeting the council also set dates for the four future public hearings, choosing to hold them in conjunction with regularly scheduled meetings. The second hearing to gather input on the district compositions is set for Oct. 17.

The city’s consultant, National Demographics Corporation, will create a website so members of the public can draw proposed districts. 

Draft maps will be drawn before the third and fourth public hearings to get residents’ input on the proposals, Pannone added.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 