Lompoc City Council Takes Step Toward District-Based Elections

Lompoc became the fifth city in Santa Barbara County to move toward district-based elections, but left open potentially backing out of the process if its own demographic data doesn’t support the switch.

On Tuesday night, the Lompoc City Council adopted a “resolution of intent” to change how its members are elected after receiving a letter threatening a lawsuit under the California Voting Rights Act.

Santa Barbara-based attorney Micah Fargey sent the letter on behalf of two Lompoc residents, alleging the at-large system leads to racially polarized voting and seeking implementation of the district-based system.

The July 25 letter gave Lompoc 45 days to act to avoid a lawsuit. Once the process starts, the city has a 90 days to finish the process.

City Attorney Joe Pannone recommended the council act, noting other cities that balked ended up paying large attorneys’ fees, including approximately $600,000 for Santa Barbara and $4.5 million for Palmdale.

The letter alleges that in the past 25 years, only two of the four Latino candidates for City Council had been elected, despite Latinos constituting 54.4 percent of the city’s population as of 2015.

Approving the resolution will lead to the hiring of a consultant to review demographic data related to recent elections, Pannone said.

“What that does is it basically buys you another 90 days in order to do some more analysis to see whether or not you have any possible chance, if you choose to defend the lawsuit, and it you don’t it sets up the process for you to establish district voting,” Pannone said.

In another city, the demographic data revealed “a good fighting chance” to oppose the effort to force district-based elections, Pannone said.

He added that he hopes to have the data by the council’s Sept. 19 meeting so the information can be presented in closed session about whether it should proceed toward district-based elections.

This first step likely will cost $5,000 to $8,000 to hire the consultant, National Demographics Corp.

“If we’re going to be drawing districts, we’re going to need this information,” Mayor Bob Lingl added.

Speakers had mixed reactions, with supporters saying the goal is to boost public engagement.

“I think district elections is a good thing for Lompoc,” said Sarah Salcedo, a potential plaintiff in a California Voting Rights Act lawsuit.

Former councilwoman Ann Ruhge said the city essentially is being blackmailed.

“Check the data first before you make any decision on this blackmail we’re getting from the state,” Ruhge said.

Lompoc’s proposed schedule calls for public outreach through Sept. 18 and the first two public hearings on Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.

Proposed maps would be created by Oct. 10, with an additional public hearing on Oct. 17. The proposed final map would be chosen Nov. 7.

The final approval is planned for Nov. 21, beating the Dec. 4 deadline.

Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Carpinteria and Goleta have implemented or started implementing the change to district-based elections.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.