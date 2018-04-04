Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 4:15 pm | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Lompoc City Council Takes Step Toward District-Based Elections

Tuesday night action occurs after city receives letter threatening lawsuit under California Voting Rights Act

Sarah Salcedo, one of the potential plaintiffs in a California Voting Rights Act lawsuit, speaks to the Lompoc City Council Tuesday night, urging it to move toward implementing a district-based election.
Sarah Salcedo, one of the potential plaintiffs in a California Voting Rights Act lawsuit, speaks to the Lompoc City Council Tuesday night, urging it to move toward implementing a district-based election. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 5, 2017 | 10:35 p.m.

Lompoc became the fifth city in Santa Barbara County to move toward district-based elections, but left open potentially backing out of the process if its own demographic data doesn’t support the switch.

On Tuesday night, the Lompoc City Council adopted a “resolution of intent” to change how its members are elected after receiving a letter threatening a lawsuit under the California Voting Rights Act.

Santa Barbara-based attorney Micah Fargey sent the letter on behalf of two Lompoc residents, alleging the at-large system leads to racially polarized voting and seeking implementation of the district-based system.

The July 25 letter gave Lompoc 45 days to act to avoid a lawsuit. Once the process starts, the city has a 90 days to finish the process.

City Attorney Joe Pannone recommended the council act, noting other cities that balked ended up paying large attorneys’ fees, including approximately $600,000 for Santa Barbara and $4.5 million for Palmdale.

The letter alleges that in the past 25 years, only two of the four Latino candidates for City Council had been elected, despite Latinos constituting 54.4 percent of the city’s population as of 2015.

Approving the resolution will lead to the hiring of a consultant to review demographic data related to recent elections, Pannone said.

“What that does is it basically buys you another 90 days in order to do some more analysis to see whether or not you have any possible chance, if you choose to defend the lawsuit, and it you don’t it sets up the process for you to establish district voting,” Pannone said. 

In another city, the demographic data revealed “a good fighting chance” to oppose the effort to force district-based elections, Pannone said.

He added that he hopes to have the data by the council’s Sept. 19 meeting so the information can be presented in closed session about whether it should proceed toward district-based elections.

This first step likely will cost $5,000 to $8,000 to hire the consultant, National Demographics Corp. 

“If we’re going to be drawing districts, we’re going to need this information,” Mayor Bob Lingl added.

Speakers had mixed reactions, with supporters saying the goal is to boost public engagement.

“I think district elections is a good thing for Lompoc,” said Sarah Salcedo, a potential plaintiff in a California Voting Rights Act lawsuit.

Former councilwoman Ann Ruhge said the city essentially is being blackmailed. 

“Check the data first before you make any decision on this blackmail we’re getting from the state,” Ruhge said. 

Lompoc’s proposed schedule calls for public outreach through Sept. 18 and the first two public hearings on Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.

Proposed maps would be created by Oct. 10, with an additional public hearing on Oct. 17. The proposed final map would be chosen Nov. 7. 

The final approval is planned for Nov. 21, beating the Dec. 4 deadline.

Santa Barbara, Santa Maria, Carpinteria and Goleta have implemented or started implementing the change to district-based elections.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 