Empty spot created by Bob Lingl's election as mayor with two years left on City Council term Lompoc City Council to Consider How to Fill Vacancy Created by Lingl’s Election as Mayor

When Bob Lingl took a solid lead on election night in the race to become Lompoc’s mayor, the big question quickly became who would finish the final two years of his term as a councilman.

Lingl, who was voted onto the council in 2012, defeated Mayor John Linn on Nov. 4, ​receiving 58.6 percent of the vote in his bid to wield the gavel for the next two years.

Since Lingl was in the middle of a four-year term on the City Council, the new panel must pick a replacement, sparking discussion about how it should be done and who should fill the vacancy. The person picked needs at least three votes.

The changing of the guard is set for the council meeting beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza. Plaques will be presented to Linn and Councilwoman Ashley Costa, who chose not to run for a second term. Before that, Linn is scheduled to give an update on past, present and future economic development projects.

After Lingl is sworn in as mayor and Councilman Dirk Starbuck and newcomer Victor Vega take their oaths Tuesday night, the City Council will tackle how to fill Lingl’s council term.

“I really have no preconceived ideas on where it will go,” Lingl said.

The council can either appoint someone or call for a special election, an alternative that can be pricey depending on what else is on the ballot. Lingl said he’s heard estimates ranging from $20,000 to six figures, noting that a $100,000 price tag adds up to the approximate cost for one police officer or firefighter, including salary and benefits.

“I would try to keep us from it due to the expense,” Lingl added.

The four council members have 60 days — or until Jan. 31 — to make the appointment or call for a special election, which wouldn’t be held until June, leaving the seat empty for six months.

“It’s difficult to get a majority so that’s another reason I would not necessarily be in favor of a special election,” Lingl said.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old, registered voters and Lompoc residents.

The recent election gives the council no shortage of candidates as a field of eight sought the two seats up for grabs.

Some believe the term should go to the next highest vote-getter, Ann Ruhge, a retired educator. She said Friday she remains interested in the job.

“I’m hoping to be appointed, but I think it’s going to get too political ...,” Ruhge said.

Other top candidates included Darrell Tullis, a government contractor, and Frank Campo, an employment development representative. Rounding out the field were Steve Chudoba, Robert Cuthbert and David Grill.

Linn’s name also has come up as a possible replacement — a suggestion that sparks strong reaction from his supporters and detractors.

According to Lingl, City Administrator Patrick Wiemiller is prepared to share how another city’s council cast ballots — which would be public — to fill a vacancy.

The council also can choose to take applications and interview the candidates, a process that must take place during a public meeting.

If the council chooses to take applications, Wiemiller suggested in his staff report setting a deadline of Dec. 9 so the candidates could be considered at the Dec. 16 meeting.

When Santa Maria faced a similar dilemma in 2012, the City Council declined to appoint the next top-vote-getter, Etta Waterfield, who missed winning a seat by two votes. Instead, they took applications and appointed Willie Green.

This year, Waterfield landed in the top spot amid a field of five candidates seeking two seats on the Santa Maria council. Green ended up in last place.

Waterfield’s swearing-in ceremony is set for the Dec. 16 meeting, at which Councilman Jack Boysen also will be sworn in to his second term on the council.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.