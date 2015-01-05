Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:38 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Sale, Use of Fireworks in Lompoc Focus of Tuesday Meeting, with Fire and Police Chiefs Seeking Ban

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | January 5, 2015 | 6:44 p.m.

With the fire and police chiefs still recommending a ban, the future of safe and sane fireworks in the city of Lompoc on July 4 will be considered Tuesday during a joint meeting of the City Council and Public Safety Commission.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza. A regular City Council meeting will follow at 7 p.m. 

Staff recommends the City Council seek input from the Public Safety Advisory Commission regarding the sale and use of fireworks.

The city has allowed safe and sane fireworks — basically those that aren’t propelled into the air — on July 4 for the past two years, despite objections from public safety leaders.

Fire Chief Kurt Latipow and Chief Pat Walsh, who began leading the Lompoc Police Department in September, said in a report that staffs of both agencies still are opposed to allowing the sale and use of fireworks “as we believe those activities within the city are inconsistent with our commitment to public safety.”

If the council chooses to allow fireworks again, the chiefs recommended the rules and fees remain the same.

The topic of whether to restore the ban sparked spirited discussions recently on social media among those who favor fireworks and those who want to see the prohibition put in place again.

Since the city’s ban was lifted, the number of fireworks-related calls for service skyrocketed, according to the staff report prepare for the council members and commissioners. In 2011 and 2012, dispatchers received 48 and 23 calls compared with the 115 and 173 calls reported in 2013 and 2014.

“The level of illegal fireworks activity was once again such that crews would stop to determine a responsible party, only to have additional discharges take place in the vicinity,” the staff report said. “Fire crews had no choice but to move from one illegal discharge to another, counseling as quickly as possible, so as to remain available. Fire Department staff noted the typical scenario that played out over and over; illegal fireworks discharges would be mixed in with 'Safe and Sane Fireworks,' which only made the enforcement more difficult.”

Crews said there was an increase in illegal fireworks discharges in every area of the city last summer, the chiefs’ report said. 

Last summer, six nonprofit groups, selected during a lottery of applicants, sold the state-certified safe and sane fireworks for use on July. 4.

Each group was required to give 30 percent of its sales to fund the community fireworks show. But the $19,158 raised from safe and sane sales falls short of the needed amount for that show, which typically runs about $29,500. 

The $28,162 cost of the 2014 show exceeded revenues from sponsorships, donations, ticket sales and nonprofit groups’ contributions by $247, city officials said.

The city’s shortfall for the 2015 show would run from $1,500 to $10,500, depending upon whether the the event continues to charge admission and other factors.

The expense of the extra enforcement for the Fire Department is estimated at $3,200 and $11,500 for the Police Department.

Fire Department personnel issued five administrative citations, all of which were related to the alleged discharge of illegal fireworks. All administrative citations, including the one issued by police, were processed for payment by the Fire Department’s billing company. 

Two of the violators were placed on a payment plan while four others failed to respond to requests for payment and have been forwarded to the City Attorney’s Office for legal action. The total amount of those outstanding fines is $5,500.

Small claims actions have been filed against Jose Graciano, Jason Cochrane, Tammy Eskelson and Stephanie Schaffer to collect those unpaid administrative fines, the staff report said.

The hearings for those four cases have been set for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 6 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria, according to online information.

Lompoc is the North County newcomer to sales and use of safe and sane fireworks, which have been sold for years in Santa Maria and Guadalupe.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 