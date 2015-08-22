Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:24 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc’s Creative Crosswalks Add Artistic Flair To Pedestrian Street Scene

By painting four winning designs from street art competition, community turns Olde Town Market intersection into celebration of Lompoc

Dionne Lugue was among the curious Lompoc residents checking out the new creative crosswalks at the intersection of South H Street and Cypress Avenue on Friday evening. Designs by three local artists were chosen for the first four creative crosswalks in the community. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | August 22, 2015

Four crosswalks received creative touches Friday in Lompoc.

This summer’s final Olde Town Market — with a theme of celebrating Lompoc — included the unveiling of the city’s first creative crosswalks at the intersection of H Street and Cypress Avenue.

Using stencils, workers spent five hours Friday afternoon turning the boring black asphalt into canvases for art with four designs selected after a competition earlier this year.

“The excitement, the energy here tonight is just unparalleled,” said Ashley Costa, executive director of the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization.

“It’s new. It’s unique. It’s the first in our area, the first in Santa Barbara County, of course, the first in Lompoc so we’re making history.”

The Healthy Lompoc Coalition received a grant from the Santa Barbara Foundation to hold a Creative Crossings competition, and selected four designs created by Lompoc residents.

With the pilot project becoming reality, Costa hopes donors will support funding more crosswalk conversions.

“I think it will be a lot easier to convince funders that this is a valuable, easily executed project,” she added.

The project, aimed at dealing with obesity and physical inactivity, also was supported by the City of Lompoc, the Lompoc Valley Arts Council and the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

At the final Olde Town Market of the summer Friday evening, Lompoc celebrated the installation of its four new creative crosswalks at Cypress Avenue and South H Street. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The four winning designs by three artists — Dionne Lugue, Marlee Bedford and Devyn Adams — represent the local arts and culture of Lompoc: trailing flower vines, painting tools, grapes and glasses, and Native American-inspired paintings.

Lompoc businesses helped complete the crosswalks, with Armorcoat Painting Co. doing the painting and New Lows making the stencils and creating the 300 tote bags that were snapped up in the first hour Friday.

Designs are original artwork and were limited to the safety colors of yellow and white with black asphalt as the canvas. The new crosswalks still meet traffic and safety regulations, officials said.

Olde Town Market is an annual summer event series presented by the Lompoc Valley chamber, and it showcases local community attractions each Friday evening in July and August.

Healthy Lompoc Coalition is a multisector stakeholder group created by the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization in response to the growing problem of obesity and physical inactivity in the area.

Healthy Lompoc Coalition is a multisector stakeholder group created by the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization in response to the growing problem of obesity and physical inactivity in the area.

With the freshly painted creative crosswalks still drying Friday evening, pedestrians skirt one of the designs depicting artists’ tools. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
