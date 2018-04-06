Lompoc Cyclist Critically Injured After Mechanical Issue Causes Crash

A mechanical problem is being blamed for an accident Sunday in Lompoc that sent a bicyclist to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The rider, whose gender, name, age or hometown weren’t released, was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, where the person remained in critical condition Monday, according to Lompoc police.

The accident happened at 12:10 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of North H Street.

Lompoc police said the bicyclist was southbound when the accident happened.

“It appears that there was a mechanical issue with the bike, which caused the bicyclist to be thrown over the front of his bicycle striking the roadway,” Lompoc police said. “No other vehicles or pedestrians were involved.”

The bicyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, according to police.

The identity of the bicyclist is not being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341.

