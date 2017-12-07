Lompoc Day Care Provider’s Husband Sentenced to Prison for Molesting 3 Young Girls

The husband of a Lompoc day-care provider acted like grandpa but actually was “the devil in disguise,” according to powerful victim-impact statements made Thursday before Salvador Mojarras was sentenced to state prison for molesting three girls.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor sentenced Mojarras to spend 36 years to life in state prison after the defendant previously changed his original not-guilty pleas.

Since he’s 60, he likely will die in prison.

Mojarras, who was arrested in 2015, pleaded guilty last month to oral copulation/sexual penetration with a child 10 years of age or younger, and two counts of lewd and lascivious acts upon a child under 14 years old.

He also admitted to the special allegation of molesting more than one child, with victims ranging from 3 to 11 years old when the assaults occurred.

“This person who was considered grandpa, who called himself a man of God, was a fraud, was a disgusting pedophile, who hid behind a supposedly Christian life, and used a day care to hurt young, innocent, trusting and loving girls,” one victim’s mother said.

“He hurt my daughter and he silenced her for a very long time,” she added.

Jane Doe No. 1’s mother recalled praying for his health and now feeling disgust for asking God to heal the same arthritic hands that held a knife to her daughter’s throat to keep her from telling about the molestation.

The mother said she has not held a job outside the home due to her daughter’s assault.

“I can’t even hear the word day care without it making me cringe inside, without me thinking about what else could be taking place in other day cares around,” she said. “It gives me extreme anxiety or fear to think about putting my kids in a place of day care.”

Imprisoned by fear, the mom vowed to move forward without the hate and pain after the sentencing hearing.

“I’ve been held a prisoner by walls that I didn’t place there, but I didn’t have the weapons to take them down until today because justice is being served,” she said. “So now those walls that I’ve lived in will now be permanently around you, Sal. You will stay in the prison forever and you will not get out and that gives me peace.”

Her daughter is a hero, not a victim, for speaking out and ending the defendant’s access to keep molesting children, she added.

Jane Doe No. 1 told about the lingering effects of the molestation.

“It has affected me in way that everywhere I go and every stranger that I see, I feel like I’m not safe,” the girl said, adding she viewed his prison sentence as a relief “because I know you’re not coming out.”

Jane Doe No. 3 said she was just 4 years old when Mojarras molested her.

“He took something from me I could never get back,” she said. “I couldn’t understand why he was raping me.”

A third victim called Mojarras "a monster," and said he deserved to be put away forever.

“I will continue to stand strong because I have a voice. I may not have had a voice then, but now I do, and I’m going to use it,” she said.

The plea deal came before the start of the trial for Mojarras, who originally faced 15 felony charges.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Brandon Jebens said the jailed defendant claimed in a recorded phone call that he didn’t “touch kids anymore.”

“Although he minimized and denied in the pre-plea report, there’s no doubt there were multiple victims,” Jebens said.

Defense attorney Gary Dunlap spoke on behalf of his client, saying Mojarras was grossly sorry and remorseful.

“Sir, there is nothing that I can say that hasn’t been said today other than the offenses you committed are worth spending your life in prison,” the judge said.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

