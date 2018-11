Lompoc Dominates Channel League Football Awards

Lompoc football made an immediate impact in its first year in the Channel League. The Braves went undefeated to win the championship and four of their players received post-season awards.

Junior quarterback Cameron Iribarren was named the league’s Offensive MVP, junior Leondre Coleman was honored as Defensive MVP, junior Jacob Nunez was voted the Offensive Lineman of the Year and Jovany Lucatero was the co-Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Santa Barbara High senior Jeremiah Phillips also was recognized as the co-Defensive Lineman of the Year.

Jasper Kadlec, a standout wide receiver and defensive back for Santa Ynez, received the honor of Utility Player of the Year.

Adding to Lompoc’s awards haul is the honor of Varsity Staff of the Year.

All-Channel League Football Awards

OFFENSIVE MVP

CAMERON IRIBARREN, 11, QB, Lompoc

DEFENSIVE MVP

LEONDRE COLEMAN, 11, LB Lompoc

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

JACOB NUNEZ, 11, OL, Lompoc

CO-DEFENSIVE LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

JOVANY LUCATERO, 12, DL, Lompoc

JERAMIAH PHILLIPS, 12, DL, Santa Barbara

UTILITY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

JASPER KADLEC, 12, WR/DB, Santa Ynez

VARSITY STAFF OF THE YEAR

LOMPOC HIGH SCHOOL

FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

LINEMEN

GERARDO FERNANDEZ, 12, C, Lompoc

JAKOB BEACHEY, 12, RT, Lompoc

ANGEL FLORES, 12, RT, Dos Pueblos

SUNNY GRAYBILL, 12, LG, Dos Pueblos

MARCO LAZARIT, 12, LT, Santa Ynez

RECEIVER

JACKSON GONZALES, 11, WR, Santa Barbara

DAKOTA HILL, 11, WR, Santa Barbara

JOSH BROWN, 11, WR, San Marcos

QUARTERBACK

FRANK GAMBERDELLA, 12, QB, Santa Barbara

RUNNING BACK

DAVID LEON, 12, QB, Dos Pueblos

ERIC LOPEZ, 12, RB, Dos Pueblos

CASH TRANSETH, 12, RB, Santa Ynez

TOMMY SCHAEFFER, 12, RB, San Marcos

TIGHT END

CULLIN RANNEY, 11, TE, Lompopc

FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

LINEMEN

JUAN DELUNA, 12, DL, Lompoc

JESUS CORALLES, 12, DL, Lompoc

JUAN SANCHEZ, 12, DL, Santa Ynez

TYLER GERMANI, 11, DL, Santa Ynez

LINEBACKERS

JOHNNY GAITAN, 11, LB, Lompoc

VINNY VACCA, 12, LB, Santa Ynez

ALEX LAMMERS, 12, LB, Santa Ynez

JAFET GOMEZ, 12, LB, San Marcos

DEFENSIVE BACKS

ANDREW GALINDO, 12, DB, Lompoc

JACOB FORNEY, 12, DB, Santa Barbara

DYLAN HAMILTON, 12, DB, Santa Ynez

TY HERNANDEZ, 12, DB, Cabrillo

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

BACKS

Drew Williams, 11, Lompoc; Justin Perez, 10, Santa Barbara; Conner Lee, 11, Dos Pueblos; Dane Sterndahl, 12, San Marcos.

RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

Jake Knecht, 10, Santa Barbara; Cameron Prendergast, 10, Santa Ynez; Moki Nacario, 11, Santa Barbara:

QUARTERBACK

Ben Partee, 11, San Marcos

LINEMEN

Romeo Barcelona, 12, Lompoc; Luis Samaan, 12, Santa Ynez; Sam Castillo, Santa Ynez; Bobby Estrada, 12, Santa Barbara; Ian Young, 12, Dos Pueblos.

DEFENSE

LINEBACKERS

Nick Dominguez, 11, Lompoc; Johnny Valencia, 11, Santa Barbara; Mateo Baca, 12, Santa Ynez; Dean Tipolt, 11, Santa Ynez; Spencer Cothran, 12, Cabrillo.

DEFENSIVE BACKS

Oscar Tenorio, 11, Lompoc; Joe Schumer, 11, Lompoc; Diego Cruz, 12, Dos Pueblos; Dillon Roberts, 12, Dos Pueblos; Nathan Crandall, 12, Santa Ynez; Eddie Sanchez, 12, Santa Ynez.

LINEMEN

Noah Wood, 10, Santa Barbara; Robert Nava, 12, Santa Barbara; Jackson Stetler, 12, Dos Pueblos; Misael Hernandez, 12, Santa Ynez; Danan Pacheco, 12, Cabrillo.

KICKER

Jesse Molkoy, 12, Dos Pueblos

HONORABLE MENTION

CABRILLO: Pat Durham 11; Mason Townes, 12; Kurt Newberry, 12; Tito Miza, 12; Eddy Little, 12; Alex Bourne, 12; Cade McNamee, 10; Trey Robison, 10

DOS PUEBLOS: Udy Loza, 11; Baylor Huyck, 11; Jayson Miranda, 12; Jesus Villafranco, 12; Jacob Keefer, 12.

SAN MARCOS: Andrew Aragon, 12; Matt Pencek, 12; Tristan Wallace, 12; Joe Kirkwood, 11; Dominic Duran, 12; Jorge Medina, 10.

LOMPOC: Christian Tenorio, 10; Alex Gonzalez Jr, 10; Cailin Daniels, 10; Aaron Nunez, 11; David Galarza, 12

SANTA YNEZ: Michael Nuzzolilo, 12; Bennett Redell; 10; Anthony Gills, 11; Eduardo Silva, 12; Quincy Valle, 11.

SANTA BARBARA: Steven Lara, 11; Sahid Pincheira, 12; Chase Kamin, 11; Fabian DeLeon Muniz, 12; Andrew Perez, 12; Joshua Rosales, 11; Charlie Figueroa, 11.