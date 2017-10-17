Lompoc Drops to 4th in CIF D-3 Football Poll; Santa Barbara is 8th in Division 9

Football

Lompoc dropped from second to fourth in the Week 7 CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Football Rankings.

Sierra Canyon, which knocked off Division 2 Calabasas last Friday, vaulted from fourth to second and Citrus Hill remained in third in Division 3. Lompoc is in the highest playoff division of any team in Santa Barbara County.

The Braves, who are coming off a bye week, play a Los Padres League showdown on Friday with Santa Ynez, the No. 4 team in Division 10. Both teams are 7-0.

Dos Pueblos (6-1, 1-0) moved up to No. 3 this week in Division 10. The Chargers, winners of six straight games, travel to Buena (3-5, 1-1) for a Channel League game on Friday night.

Santa Barbara moved back into the top 10 of the Division 9 rankings at No. 8. The Dons (4-3, 1-0), travel to Ventura (4-4, 1-1) for a Channel League game.

Bishop Diego (7-0) held on to its No. 1 ranking in Division 6 after a bye week. The Cardinals return to the field Saturday against Santa Paula in their Tri-Valley League opener at La Playa Stadium.

CIF-SS Division Football Polls With Area Teams

Area teams in bold face

DIVISION 2

1 Upland

2 Heritage

3 Oaks Christian

4 Valencia/Valencia

5 Edison

6 La Habra

7 Calabasas

8 Norco

9 Cathedral

10 Redlands East Valley

Others: Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks

DIVISION 3

1 Charter Oak

2 Sierra Canyon

3 Citrus Hill

4 Lompoc

5 St. Francis

6 Villa Park

7 Westlake

8 Rancho Verde

9 El Toro

10 Newbury Park

DIVISION 5

1 Paraclete

2 Yucaipa

3 Paramount

4 Lawndale

5 Moorpark

6 Paloma Valley

7 St. Joseph/Santa Maria

8 Harvard-Westlake

9 Chaparral

10 Los Altos

DIVISION 6

1 Bishop Diego

2 Crescenta Valley

3 Oxnard

4 Saugus

5 St. Paul

6 Golden Valley

7 San Marino

8 Canyon/Canyon Country

9 Fountain Valley

10 Summit

DIVISION 8

1 Rio Mesa

2 Grace Brethren

3 Silverado

4 Antelope Valley

5 Valley Christian/Cerritos

6 Citrus Valley

7 Northview

8 Millikan

9 Kaiser

10 Sunny Hills

DIVISION 9

1 Aquinas

2 Burroughs/Ridgecrest

3 Mayfair

4 Cypress

5 Palm Desert

6 West Ranch

7 Aliso Niguel

8 Santa Barbara

9 Woodbridge

10 St. Anthony

DIVISION 10

1 Quartz Hill

2 Apple Valley

3 Dos Pueblos

4 Santa Ynez

5 Pacifica/Garden Grove

6 Gahr

7 Grand Terrace

8 Valley View

9 Alta Loma

10 Arlington

Others: Poly/Pasadena