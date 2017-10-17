Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:45 am | Fog/Mist 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Lompoc Drops to 4th in CIF D-3 Football Poll; Santa Barbara is 8th in Division 9

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 17, 2017 | 7:59 a.m.

Lompoc dropped from second to fourth in the Week 7 CIF-Southern Section Division 3 Football Rankings.

Sierra Canyon, which knocked off Division 2 Calabasas last Friday, vaulted from fourth to second and Citrus Hill remained in third in Division 3. Lompoc is in the highest playoff division of any team in Santa Barbara County.

The Braves, who are coming off a bye week, play a Los Padres League showdown on Friday with Santa Ynez, the No. 4 team in Division 10. Both teams are 7-0.

Dos Pueblos (6-1, 1-0) moved up to No. 3 this week in Division 10. The Chargers, winners of six straight games, travel to Buena (3-5, 1-1) for a Channel League game on Friday night.

Santa Barbara moved back into the top 10 of the Division 9 rankings at No. 8. The Dons (4-3, 1-0), travel to Ventura (4-4, 1-1) for a Channel League game.

Bishop Diego (7-0) held on to its No. 1 ranking in Division 6 after a bye week. The Cardinals return to the field Saturday against Santa Paula in their Tri-Valley League opener at La Playa Stadium.

CIF-SS Division Football Polls With Area Teams

Area teams in bold face

DIVISION 2

1  Upland

2  Heritage

3  Oaks Christian

4  Valencia/Valencia

5  Edison

6  La Habra

7  Calabasas

8  Norco

9  Cathedral

10  Redlands East Valley

Others: Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks 

DIVISION 3

1  Charter Oak

2  Sierra Canyon

3  Citrus Hill

4  Lompoc

5  St. Francis

6  Villa Park

7  Westlake

8  Rancho Verde

9  El Toro

10  Newbury Park 

DIVISION 5

1 Paraclete

2 Yucaipa

3 Paramount

4 Lawndale

5 Moorpark

6 Paloma Valley

7 St. Joseph/Santa Maria

8 Harvard-Westlake

9 Chaparral

10 Los Altos 

DIVISION 6

1 Bishop Diego

2 Crescenta Valley

3 Oxnard

4 Saugus

5 St. Paul

6 Golden Valley

7 San Marino

8 Canyon/Canyon Country

9 Fountain Valley

10 Summit 

DIVISION 8

1  Rio Mesa

2  Grace Brethren

3  Silverado

4  Antelope Valley

5  Valley Christian/Cerritos

6  Citrus Valley

7  Northview

8  Millikan

9  Kaiser

10  Sunny Hills 

DIVISION 9

1  Aquinas

2  Burroughs/Ridgecrest

3  Mayfair

4  Cypress

5  Palm Desert

6  West Ranch

7  Aliso Niguel

8  Santa Barbara

9  Woodbridge

10  St. Anthony

DIVISION 10

1 Quartz Hill

2 Apple Valley

3 Dos Pueblos

4 Santa Ynez

5 Pacifica/Garden Grove

6 Gahr

7 Grand Terrace

8 Valley View

9 Alta Loma

10 Arlington

Others: Poly/Pasadena 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 