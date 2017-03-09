Lompoc Easter Egg Hunt Hatches on April 15

The Lompoc Recreation Division in collaboration with the Lompoc Kiwanis Club invites the community to Lompoc’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt, with a posssible appearance by the Easter Bunny, on Saturday, April 15.

The free festivities will be held in the American Legion Area at River Park, Highway 246 and Sweeney Road.

The Shrine Clowns of Lompoc will be on hand to entertain, Camp Fire USA will provide games, the MOMS Club of Lompoc will be offering free face-painting, and there will be a petting zoo.

Kiwanis Club of Lompoc will be selling hot dogs, soda and chips.

Participants are asked to bring their own baskets or bags to collect chocolate eggs.

To ensure participants' safety, egg hunt times will be divided by age groups as follows:

Ages 3 and under: 10 and 11 a.m.

Ages 4-5: 10:15 and 11:15 a.m.

Ages 6–8: 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.

Ages 9–12: 10:45 and 11:45 a.m.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.