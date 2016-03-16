Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 12:57 am | Mostly Cloudy 62º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Embassy Suites Recognizes Isagani ‘Sonny’ Tabin for Two Decades of Service

By Steven Williams for Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc Central Coast | March 16, 2016 | 10:25 a.m.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Hotels, a national brand of upscale, all-suite hotels, has honored  Isagani “Sonny” Tabin, food and beverage manager of the Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc Central Coast, for his 20 years of service with the hotel. 

Tabin is also a recipient of the Spirit of Embassy Award, the company’s most prestigious team member award.

“Tabin is a true asset to the Lompoc Team,” said Golda Mae Escalante, general manager. “He continues to make outstanding contributions to guests and team members, showing great enthusiasm in all areas of his work at the hotel.”

“We are proud that he is part of our superb team. He is very popular among guests,” she said. “He creates a welcoming and exceptional experience for guests, which impacts other team members and creates a domino effect of great service. He has an amazing ability to remember almost every guests’ breakfast order or drink from day to day, going out of his way to make their stay pleasurable.”

An employee at the Lompoc hotel since Feb. 26, 1996, Tabin represents the true spirit of Embassy Suites. For his anniversary, Tabin will receive $100, a Service Award plaque, recognition from Embassy Suites Hotels and a celebration lunch provided by the hotel team.

Tabin is honored to receive the reward and thanks Embassy Suites for its “encouragement and support that have made all the difference.”

Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc is located at 1117 N H Street in Lompoc. For reservations, visit www.embassysuiteslompoc.com or call 1.805.735.8311.

— Steven Williams is an account manager at Blue Magnet Interactive, which represents Embassy Suites by Hilton Lompoc Central Coast.

 

