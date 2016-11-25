Friday, June 29 , 2018, 3:41 pm | Overcast 68º

 
 
 
 
Football

Lompoc Falls to Corona del Mar in CIF Semifinals, 35-34

By Noozhawk Staff Report | November 25, 2016 | 11:58 p.m.

Corona del Mar quarterback Chase Garbers threw four touchdown passes in the second half, leading the Sea Kings to a 35-34 comeback win over second-seeded Lompoc in the CIF Division 4 football semifinals at Estancia High on Friday night.

It was Lompoc’s only loss of the year. The Braves finish 12-1.

Lompoc led 28-10 in the third quarter behind two touchdowns from Johnny Manzo, a short pass to Toa Taua for a score and a screen pass that Shemar Savage turned into a 75-yard touchdown.

Garbers started the Corona del Mar rally with a 62-yard touchdown pass to Reece Perez to make it a 28-17 game in the third quarter.

Lompoc drove into Corona del Mar territory but quarterback Kameron Davis was sacked on third down, and the Braves missed a 48-yard field goal.

The Cal-bound Garbers didn’t waste time scoring again. He and Perez combined on a 90-yard pass play for a touchdown. The Sea Kings missed a 2-point conversion, cutting Lompoc’s lead to 28-23.

Corona del Mar got the ball back and Garbers delivered again. On third and 5, he hit Tae Le for the go-ahead touchdown. Again, the Sea Kings missed the 2-point conversion but took the lead, 29-28, with 3:31 left in the game.

Lompoc put a drive together and stunned Corona del Mar on a double pass to retake the lead, 34-29. Xavier Nix threw back to Gregory Lewis, who then hit Manzo for an 85-yard touchdown with 3:10 left. The Braves missed a 2-point conversion attempt.

Three minutes was plenty of time for Garbers to move the Sea Kings down field for the winning score. He passed to John Humphreys for the touchdown with 45 seconds left.

Corona del Mar sacked Lompoc's quarterback and recovered a fumble to clinch the win and advance to the championship game against No. 1 Sierra Canyon.

