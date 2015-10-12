Lompoc Family YMCA Afterschool Care Expands to 6th Site

Advice

To help the Lompoc community meet the need for high-quality and affordable child care, the Lompoc Family YMCA has expanded its afterschool care programs to a sixth site this fall as part of its effort to reduce disparities in academic achievement for students in need.

The Lompoc Family YMCA now has four state-licensed sites and two After-School Education and Safety Program (ASES)/Achievement Gap programs in Lompoc, at which parents may register their children in grades TK–6: Buena Vista Elementary, Los Berros Elementary, La Canada Elementary, La Honda Elementary, Miguelito Elementary and Clarence Ruth Elementary.

The newest addition, Clarence Ruth Elementary, is the second site in Lompoc to offer the ASES/Achievement Gap Program.

La Honda Elementary was recognized earlier this year during education week for learning improvements. The program, piloted by YMCA of the USA, is designed to close the achievement gap for low-income children.

“We are proud to be part of this collaboration providing quality afterschool care to those students who need it the most in our community,” said Tommy Speidel, executive director of the Lompoc Family YMCA. “Every student needs a safe place where they can not only improve academically but also their social, emotional and leadership skills.”

The ASES/Achievement Gap program is funded by state and federal grants as well as community partners. The Lompoc Unified School District supports the Y’s afterschool programs by providing a snack each day that meets Healthy Eating Physical Activity standards.

Students participate in academic tutoring, homework assistance, leadership training and enrichments in the arts, academics and recreation. The program also emphasizes family engagement to help families bond and create more opportunities for children to learn.

Like all Y programs, child care is open to all, with financial assistance available. YMCAs are the nation’s largest provider of child care.

Click here for more information on the Lompoc programs. For any additional questions you may reach the program director at 805.736.3483 or [email protected].

— Hannah Rael is a publicist representing Lompoc Family YMCA.