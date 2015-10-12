Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:13 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Lompoc Family YMCA Afterschool Care Expands to 6th Site

By Hannah Rael for Lompoc Family YMCA | October 12, 2015 | 2:11 p.m.

To help the Lompoc community meet the need for high-quality and affordable child care, the Lompoc Family YMCA has expanded its afterschool care programs to a sixth site this fall as part of its effort to reduce disparities in academic achievement for students in need. 

The Lompoc Family YMCA now has four state-licensed sites and two After-School Education and Safety Program (ASES)/Achievement Gap programs in Lompoc, at which parents may register their children in grades TK–6: Buena Vista Elementary, Los Berros Elementary, La Canada Elementary, La Honda Elementary, Miguelito Elementary and Clarence Ruth Elementary.

The newest addition, Clarence Ruth Elementary, is the second site in Lompoc to offer the ASES/Achievement Gap Program.

La Honda Elementary was recognized earlier this year during education week for learning improvements. The program, piloted by YMCA of the USA, is designed to close the achievement gap for low-income children. 

“We are proud to be part of this collaboration providing quality afterschool care to those students who need it the most in our community,” said Tommy Speidel, executive director of the Lompoc Family YMCA. “Every student needs a safe place where they can not only improve academically but also their social, emotional and leadership skills.”

The ASES/Achievement Gap program is funded by state and federal grants as well as community partners. The Lompoc Unified School District supports the Y’s afterschool programs by providing a snack each day that meets Healthy Eating Physical Activity standards.

Students at a Lompoc Family Y after-school program.

Students participate in academic tutoring, homework assistance, leadership training and enrichments in the arts, academics and recreation. The program also emphasizes family engagement to help families bond and create more opportunities for children to learn.

Like all Y programs, child care is open to all, with financial assistance available. YMCAs are the nation’s largest provider of child care.

Click here for more information on the Lompoc programs. For any additional questions you may reach the program director at 805.736.3483 or [email protected].

— Hannah Rael is a publicist representing Lompoc Family YMCA.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 