Lompoc Family YMCA Announces Dine for a Cause Events

By Amy Bernstein for Lompoc Family YMCA | February 8, 2016 | 11:35 a.m.

 The Lompoc Family YMCA is launching its 2016 Annual Campaign in the most delicious way — with its upcoming Dine for a Cause events.

This year, the following locations will be participating in the events:

» South Side Coffee, 105 S. H Street, Monday, Feb. 15, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

» Floriano’s  Mexican Food, 1129 N. H Street, Friday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

» Wild West Pizza, 1137 N. H Street, Monday, Feb. 29, 11 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Mention the YMCA and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Y, which will help support the Annual Campaign.

The Lompoc Family YMCA’s goal is to raise more than $100,000 for its financial assistance scholarship program during this year’s campaign. 

The Lompoc Family YMCA has been serving the greater Lompoc Valley for more than 35 years with a focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. 

The YMCA is here to strengthen the Lompoc community and ensure that no one is denied membership because of their inability to pay.

The Lompoc Family YMCA Open Doors Scholarship makes it possible for kids, adults and families to benefit from YMCA membership and programs like youth sports, child care, parent-child activities, summer camp, overnight camp, teen leadership activities and so much more.

The Lompoc Family YMCA is located at 201 W. College Avenue in Lompoc. 

For more information, contact Traci Costa at [email protected] or 805.736.3483 or visit ciymca.org/Lompoc.

Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Lompoc Family YMCA.

 

