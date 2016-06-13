Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 9:34 pm | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Family YMCA Receives National CDC, YMCA Grants to Develop Self-Service Bicycle Repair Station

By Amy Bernstein for the Lompoc Family YMCA | June 13, 2016 | 3:35 p.m.

The Lompoc Family YMCA will receive $2,000 in total grants awarded to the Channel Islands YMCA to develop a public self-service bicycle repair station, helping empower local residents with more healthy physical recreation opportunities. 

The grant will support the Y’s Walkability Project and will assist in developing a public self-service bicycle repair station in Lompoc within College Park.

The funds will go toward purchasing station materials, installation, promotion of the station and a launch event.

The Channel Islands YMCA was one of two grantees in the California State Alliance of YMCAs that received a $1,500 grant from the Y-USA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The California State Alliance of YMCAs granted each awardee an additional $500 toward the project.

“We are grateful to Y-USA, the CDC and the California State Alliance of YMCAs for helping make our bicycle repair station a reality,” said Tommy Speidel, executive director of the Lompoc Family YMCA. “We hope this encourages the Lompoc community to improve their health and engage in physical activity.”

The project will be conducted in partnership with the Healthy Lompoc Coalition and the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, which conceived the idea for the bicycle repair station based off of successful models in other cities.

“As we’ve promoted active transportation over the years, it became clear that one barrier was bicycles in disrepair,” said Ashley Costa, executive director at the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization. “We’re excited that the entire Lompoc community will be able to have access to the tools needed to maintain their bikes for commuting to work or to stay active.”

Research shows that chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes continue to be the leading cause of death and disability among Americans.

Physical activity has proven to be one of the most important things people can do to improve and maintain their health as it helps prevent chronic disease, assists in weight reduction, improves mood, reduces symptoms of depression and more.

While walking and biking remain among the easiest and most common forms of physical activity, some neighborhoods have barriers that make it difficult for individuals and families to engage in this physical activity, including concerns about crime and a lack of sidewalks or pathways for pedestrians.

The Y’s Walkability Project seeks to improve these conditions by working with the Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and his Step It Up Campaign to encourage state leaders to implement policies that support active and safe transportation, such as walking and cycling, and other physical activities.

As a national nonprofit, the Y is uniquely positioned to help the surgeon general meet the four goals outlined in the call to action:

» Engage members in walking programs

» Provide safe spaces and opportunities for indoor and outdoor walking

» Encourage walking through health and well-being programs

» Engage in Healthier Communities Initiatives that change environments to make walking accessible to all, regardless of where they live, how old they are or their ability level

For more information about the Lompoc Family YMCA, visit www.ciymca.org/lompoc or call 805.736.3483.

Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Lompoc Family YMCA.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 