Lompoc Family YMCA Receives National CDC, YMCA Grants to Develop Self-Service Bicycle Repair Station

The Lompoc Family YMCA will receive $2,000 in total grants awarded to the Channel Islands YMCA to develop a public self-service bicycle repair station, helping empower local residents with more healthy physical recreation opportunities.

The grant will support the Y’s Walkability Project and will assist in developing a public self-service bicycle repair station in Lompoc within College Park.

The funds will go toward purchasing station materials, installation, promotion of the station and a launch event.

The Channel Islands YMCA was one of two grantees in the California State Alliance of YMCAs that received a $1,500 grant from the Y-USA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The California State Alliance of YMCAs granted each awardee an additional $500 toward the project.

“We are grateful to Y-USA, the CDC and the California State Alliance of YMCAs for helping make our bicycle repair station a reality,” said Tommy Speidel, executive director of the Lompoc Family YMCA. “We hope this encourages the Lompoc community to improve their health and engage in physical activity.”

The project will be conducted in partnership with the Healthy Lompoc Coalition and the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, which conceived the idea for the bicycle repair station based off of successful models in other cities.

“As we’ve promoted active transportation over the years, it became clear that one barrier was bicycles in disrepair,” said Ashley Costa, executive director at the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization. “We’re excited that the entire Lompoc community will be able to have access to the tools needed to maintain their bikes for commuting to work or to stay active.”

Research shows that chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer and diabetes continue to be the leading cause of death and disability among Americans.

Physical activity has proven to be one of the most important things people can do to improve and maintain their health as it helps prevent chronic disease, assists in weight reduction, improves mood, reduces symptoms of depression and more.

While walking and biking remain among the easiest and most common forms of physical activity, some neighborhoods have barriers that make it difficult for individuals and families to engage in this physical activity, including concerns about crime and a lack of sidewalks or pathways for pedestrians.

The Y’s Walkability Project seeks to improve these conditions by working with the Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy and his Step It Up Campaign to encourage state leaders to implement policies that support active and safe transportation, such as walking and cycling, and other physical activities.

As a national nonprofit, the Y is uniquely positioned to help the surgeon general meet the four goals outlined in the call to action:

» Engage members in walking programs

» Provide safe spaces and opportunities for indoor and outdoor walking

» Encourage walking through health and well-being programs

» Engage in Healthier Communities Initiatives that change environments to make walking accessible to all, regardless of where they live, how old they are or their ability level

For more information about the Lompoc Family YMCA, visit www.ciymca.org/lompoc or call 805.736.3483.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the Lompoc Family YMCA.