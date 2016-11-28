Friday, June 29 , 2018, 2:59 pm | Overcast 69º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Federal Inmate Walks Away From Prison Camp Facility

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 28, 2016 | 6:23 p.m.

The search was continuing Monday for a Lompoc federal prison inmate turned up missing three days before.

The minimum-security inmate was discovered missing during a routine inmate count Friday evening, Federal Bureau of Prisons officials said.

Hector Medina, who is from Alhambra, was incarcerated at the Satellite Prison Camp that is part of the Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex. His age was not released.

Medina is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 185 pounds. He is Hispanic and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and conspiracy to import methamphetamine, prison officials said. The length of his sentence and scheduled release date were not released.

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service were alerted about the escapee along with local and state law enforcement agencies. 

Federal authorities did not release a photo of the inmate, saying that is typically released to law enforcement members

Should this individual be seen, the public is urged to immediately contact local law enforcement.

The Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc is located approximately 150 miles north west of Los Angeles.  It houses 451 minimum-security male inmates at the prison camp.

Additionally, the facility houses a low security Federal Correctional Institution with 1,332 inmates plus 1,072 medium-security inmates at the nearby U.S. Penitentiary.

While those facilities have razor-wire topped fences and other security measures, the prison camp has less ominous boundaries since the non-violent inmates work on the grounds, with required times to report back to the camp at a certain time.

Medina is the second walkaway from the prison camp this fall, with Vincente Ramirez Jr., 27, turning up missing from the prison camp in September.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

