Lompoc Federal Prison Inmate Missing After Walking Away From Camp Facility

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 27, 2016 | 12:28 p.m.

An inmate from the minimum-security Lompoc federal prison camp remains missing after walking away from the facility Monday. 

Vincente Ramirez Jr., 27, was found missing from the facility at 4 p.m. Monday, Federal Bureau of Prisons representatives said Tuesday. 

Ramirez is serving a 15-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 5 kilos of cocaine, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

The inmate is from Patterson in Stanislaus County in the San Joaquin Valley, and his projected release date was May 23, 2024. 

Officials described Ramirez as 6-foot-1 and 270 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Federal authorities did not release a photo of the inmate, saying that is typically released to law enforcement members

The FBI and U.S. Marshals Service were notified of the missing inmate, along with local and state law enforcement authorities.

Anyone who sees Ramirez is urged to contact local law enforcement authorities. 

The Lompoc Federal Correctional Complex houses approximately 410 minimum-security male inmates at the camp.

Federal prison camp inmates typically are entrusted to work on the grounds around the correctional complex, and stay in dormitories with rules about when they must report back to camp. 

While higher security prisons have chain link fences topped with barbed wire, a prison camp typically has less ominous fencing as its boundary.

The Lompoc federal prison complex also includes the Federal Correctional Institution with 1,385 low-security inmates and the U.S. Penitentiary with 1,081 medium-security inmates in addition to the prison camp inmates.

