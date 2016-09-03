6th Annual Santa Barbara County Local Fest Puts All Things Local in Lompoc

Benefit for Village Farmers Market Association continues Sunday at Ken Adam Park with local foods, music, art and more

A weekend festival in Lompoc is celebrating local foods, art, music and more at Ken Adam Park.

The sixth annual Santa Barbara County Local Fest began Saturday and continues Sunday at the park adjacent to the Allan Hancock College Lompoc Valley Center off Highway 1.

While local musicians entertained visitors sitting in the shade of trees, children got their faces painted, interacted with animals at a petting zoo and took a turn spinning the exercise wheel at the Healthy Lompoc Coalition booth.

The Village Farmers Market Association organized the event, which expanded to two days last year, organizer Joel Marshall said.

“Our pre-sale tickets were phenomenal,” he said.

While people have leisurely shown up for the festival in the past, this year attendees used chairs and blankets to stake out spots soon after the festival opened Saturday.

New this year is an expanded yoga area where five wineries also served samples for a “Wine Down” after a yoga session.

More yoga is planned Sunday with a special “Wine and Design” from 1 to 3 p.m. when an experienced artist will direct aspiring painters who also will get to sample wines.

“Last year we had a little bit of yoga, but this year we’re really integrating it,” Marshall said.

Assorted workshops also are being offered in addition to local beers and wines.

The festival is a fundraiser for the Village Farmers Market Association, which does projects at elementary schools, primarily Buena Vista Elementary School in Vandenberg Village.

The association’s members teach an after-school garden club and built the garden on the campus at 100 Aldebaran Ave.

But fundraising is only one reason for the Local Fest, which Marshall said “needed to happen.”

“We needed an event that incorporated people from in town — musicians from in town, beer from around here, wine from around here,” Marshall said. “Vendors selling stuff from around here, not tchotchkes from Lord knows where.”

At various booths artists sold jewelry and crafts. Other booths featured food products, such as Lompoc-based Bikertrash Spice, which offered samples for free and jars for sale.

Under one canopy, Steve Iwaki carefully shaped bonsai as completed works sat nearby. Across the park, T.J. Morales painted while people sat on the ground or in chairs listening to the musicians on the nearby stage.

Healthy Lompoc Coalition offered children a chance to spin the exercise wheel, with rewards for completing the assigned tasks.

“It’s a great event,” Emily Casarez said as two boys quietly made small kites and a basket of free fruit sat nearby.

Local Fest provided a chance to tell the community about the organization’s purpose of promoting a healthier lifestyle.

Adults also took a turn at the exercise wheel, spinning and completing the challenge, she said.

“It’s been really fun and entertaining for them as well,” she added.

The festival continues from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students and military with identification, and free for children 12 and younger.

