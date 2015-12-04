Lompoc Finally Sees “A Storybook Christmas” Parade

Advice

After last year's rainy washout, Mother Nature serves up a lovely night for annual procession

"A Storybook Christmas" rolled through Lompoc on Friday night, a year after rainy weather forced the cancelation of the holiday parade.

Approximately 60 entries participated in the Lompoc Valley Children's Christmas Season Parade, traveling south on North H Street before going west on Ocean Avenue, with the procession lasting approximately an hour.

"We are so excited that Mother Nature supported us this year," said JoAnne Plummer, Lompoc recreation manager.

Last year's parade, with the same theme, had to be canceled twice due to rainy weather.

"As you can see, it's packed with kids, with lights," Plummer said while sporting an elf costume. "Everybody's having a really good time depicting 'A Storybook Christmas.'"

"This is our favorite event because we have just so many people coming together to celebrate Lompoc, and all the community's pride is all at one location …" she said. "If you look down, you see huge crowds, and it just warms my heart."

Entries filled the staging area, completing last-minute decorations on their floats while dancers and musicians used the time to practice their performances.

The Cabrillo High School Marching Band was one of the groups taking advantage of the added practice.

But band director Garson Olivieri had another message for his students: Remember to have fun.

"Your whole job is to bring joy to people," he said.

Awards were handed out after the parade at Centennial Park, where Lompoc High School was named the top marching band, Lompoc Recreation Division officials said.

The top youth group honor went to Girl Scouts of the Central Coast while Los Berros Elementary School PTA won best float.

Central Coast Cheer's enthusiasm earned the entry the best drill/spirit group while Lompoc Foursquare Church received the top faith-based entry award.

Dance team/group honors went to The Alley Project and Vargas Jewelry shined among commercial entries to win honors in that category.

