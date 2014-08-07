Lompoc Fire Department Adds New Wildland Urban Interface Engine

On Thursday, the Lompoc Fire Department placed in service a new multiuse, four-wheel drive Wildland Urban Interface Fire Engine.

The new engine includes improved pump capabilities, storage space and maneuverability, and is designed to provide firefighters with an efficient new tool to fight fires and protect structures.

The department's existing brush engine, a 1991, was purchased in 2005 from Santa Barbra County when it declared it surplus. During the 2013-15 budget process, the City Council supported the acquisition of an engine for use by the Fire Department.

Following approval of the budget, staff researched several vendors and developed a specification that would meet the department’s needs today and into the future.

KME Kovatch Fire Apparatus was commissioned to build the department's new engine. The new Wildland Urban Interface Engine is projected to enhance the department’s response capability and be in service for a minimum of 20 years.

— Kurt Latipow is chief of the Lompoc Fire Department.