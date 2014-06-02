Lompoc Fire to Highlight ‘Ready, Set, Go!’ Program at Disaster Preparedness Event

On Saturday, June 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Lompoc Fire Department, in partnership with Home Depot, will host a disaster preparedness event in the parking lot of Home Depot at 1701 E. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.

The event will consist of numerous interactive displays hosted by preparedness partners such as the American Red Cross, Aware and Prepare, Santa Barbara County Fire, Lompoc CERT, PG&E, the Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire Department, the Fire Safe Council, The Gas Company, the Lompoc Fire Foundation, the U.S. Forest Service and others.

One of the many programs highlighted at the event will be the countywide “Ready, Set, Go!” Program. The Ready, Set, Go! Program is a three-step process that allows firefighters to teach homeowners to create their own action plan of getting their property wildfire prepped and ready long before a fire is upon you; get set to depart from one’s home; and to understand the role of evacuation in our area.

This process significantly increases the safety of the homeowner and family and allows the firefighters to best do their job of extinguishing the fire, thus increasing the chance of saving homes and loved ones.

For more information, contact Fire Chief Kurt Latipow at 805.315.7087 or [email protected].

— Kurt Latipow is fire chief of the Lompoc Fire Department.