Lompoc Fire Department Investigates ‘Suspicious’ Residential Blaze

The Lompoc Fire Department is investigating a suspicious structure fire that burned a single family home Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to a residence on the 100 block of North L Street at 6:06 p.m. and found a second-floor room and its contents on fire, Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.

Additional crews responded from the Santa Barbara County Fire and Vandenberg Air Force Base departments, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes, he said.

The fire is under investigation and suspicious, Federmann said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

No further details were available.

