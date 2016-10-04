Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 10:28 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Fire Department Open House to Mark Fire Prevention Week

By Chief Kurt Latipow for the Lompoc City Fire Department | October 4, 2016 | 4:04 p.m.

The Lompoc City Fire Department will open its fire-station doors to the community on Sat. Oct. 8 for a special open house to kick off Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 8-15. The event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fire Station 1, 115 South G St.

This free event is open to the public, and includes opportunities to meet Lompoc firefighters, tour the station, learn about fire safety and — following successful completion of a quiz — receive a free bicycle helmet and fitting along with bike-safety education.

The helmets, available while supplies last, are provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The open-house theme is: Don't Wait – Check the Date! Replace Smoke Alarms Every 10 Years.

The theme is intended to help educate the public about the vital importance of replacing smoke alarms in their homes at least every 10 years, and to determine the age of smoke alarms by checking the date of manufacture on the back of the alarms.

Also at the open house, blood-pressure checks will be offered, smoke- and carbon monoxide-detector information will be available, and hands-only CPR classes and live fire demonstrations will be occurring every 20 minutes.

Sparky the Fire Dog will be at the station and available for photos. Hotdogs, fruit, water and other snacks will be served.

The Lompoc Fire Department encourages visitors to consider riding their bikes or carpooling as parking in the immediate area is limited. Bike parking will be available.

For more information about the open house, call: 736-4513.

— Chief Kurt Latipow for the Lompoc City Fire Department.

 
