Lompoc Fire Department Taking Applications for Safe, Sane Fireworks

By Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Fire Department | January 13, 2017 | 1:00 p.m.

The Lompoc Fire Department will begin accepting applications next week from local nonprofit groups to be entered into this year’s lottery for permits to sell “Safe and Sane” fireworks in the city. The Fire Department will start accepting applications from Lompoc-based nonprofit groups on Tuesday, Jan. 17; the application period runs through 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6.

Permits to sell "Safe and Sane” fireworks will be limited to six sale stands and locations. Permits will be issued only to organized and established nonprofit organizations within the Lompoc city limits. These organizations must meet the required criteria as outlined in City of Lompoc Ordinances 1591(13) and 1594 (13).

The Lompoc Unified School District Education Foundation (LUSDEF), as long as it is a nonprofit organization, may apply for two permits to sell "Safe and Sane" fireworks in the city. The remaining four nonprofit groups will be chosen by lottery.

Nonprofit groups, other than LUSDEF, which were granted a fireworks sales permit in 2016, are not eligible for the 2017 lottery unless the number of 2017 applicants is less than the number of available permits.

Applicants will be notified by Feb. 20 of the disapproval of any lottery application. The lottery to determine which organizations will receive a permit will take place on or before March 2. All nonprofit organizations whose applications have been selected will have up to and including March 31 to submit all information required by city ordinances.

The required application packets are available at Lompoc Fire Station 1, 115 South G St., and must be picked up in person by an adult representative of the nonprofit group Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Fire Chief Kurt Latipow, 315-7087 or [email protected]

— Samantha Scroggin for Lompoc Fire Department.

 
