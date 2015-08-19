Lompoc Fire Department will Hold Event for Long-Distance Firefighter Cycling Club

Advice

The Fire Velo Cycling Club’s 2015 “Fire Service Cancer Awareness” bicycle ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles will arrive in Lompoc Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015.

The Lompoc Fire Department will host the riders and support staff at Fire Station 1, located at 115 South G Street.

Lompoc Firefighters, Local #1906 will provide the group dinner and a venue in which to present information about firefighter cancer rates and survival.

Riders are expected to arrive at approximately 6 p.m.

Members of city staff, city council and surrounding fire agencies have been invited to attend this very important cancer awareness and fund raising event.

For more information, contact Fire Chief Kurt Latipow or Battalion Chief Mark Bray at either 805.315.7088 or [email protected].

Also visit www.firevelo.com or contact jberklite @msn.com for more information about the riding group.

— Kurt Lapitow is the fire chief at the Lompoc Fire Department.