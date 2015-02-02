Lompoc Fire Extends Application Period for Permits to Sell Fireworks

On Jan. 15, the Lompoc Fire Department began accepting applications from qualified Lompoc-based nonprofit groups to be entered into this year’s fireworks-permit lottery. Due to some confusion regarding the filing deadline, the filing period has been extended to Feb. 9.

Permits to sell “safe and sane fireworks” will be limited to six sale stands and locations. Permits will be issued only to organized and established nonprofit organizations within the Lompoc city limits meeting the definition and required criteria as outlined in the City of Lompoc Ordinance 1591(13) and 1594 (13). This year, six qualified nonprofit groups will be chosen by lottery.

Applications may be filed up to and including Feb. 9.

Applicants shall be notified by Feb. 20 of the disapproval of any lottery application. The lottery to be held for determining which nonprofit organizations are eligible for such permits will occur on or before March 2. All nonprofit organizations whose applications have been selected shall have up to and including March 31 to submit all information required by Section 8.28.060l.

The required application packets are available at Lompoc Fire Station One and must be picked up in person by an adult representative of the nonprofit group Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Nonprofit groups other then the Lompoc Unified School District Education Foundation, who were granted a permit in 2014, are not eligible for the 2015 lottery.

For more information, contact Fire Chief Kurt Latipow at 805.315.7087 or [email protected].

— Kurt Latipow is chief of the Lompoc Fire Department.