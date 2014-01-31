Lompoc Fire Department Secures New Emergency Response Unit

On Friday, the Lompoc Fire Department, with support from the Lompoc Firefighters Foundation, is placing an additional emergency response unit in service.

Statistical analysis conducted by the Fire Department indicated that during peak demand, the department sees an increase in simultaneous calls to the point that it doesn't have units available to respond an average of 15.17 percent of the time. In addition, 25 to 30 percent of the department’s calls for service are simultaneous.

The analysis indicated that the department needed to take immediate action to address this service shortfall.

Recognizing that government must develop flexible and cost-efficient solutions, the department has taken a creative approach to improving service by converting an existing utility vehicle to an emergency response Rescue Squad. One hurdle during the conversion project was funding. Realizing the value of an additional response unit and positive impact on the community, the Lompoc Firefighters Foundation stepped up, securing $60,000 to purchase the equipment necessary to transform the utility truck to a fully equipped Rescue Squad.

The newly converted unit is capable of responding to emergency medical calls, traffic accidents, citizen assists and other types of emergencies. Staffing for the Rescue Squad has been made possible as a result of the FEMA SAFER grant received by the department last year.

The addition of this unit will enhance service to the community and greatly reduce the chances that all response units will be tied up at once.

— Kurt Latipow is the chief of the Lompoc Fire Department.