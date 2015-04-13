Monday, April 30 , 2018, 2:38 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Fire Partners with Home Depot to Host Disaster Preparedness Event

By Kurt Latipow for the Lompoc Fire Department | April 13, 2015 | 10:52 a.m.

On Saturday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Lompoc Fire Department, in partnership with Home Depot, will host a disaster preparedness event in the parking lot of Home Depot at 1701 E. Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.

The event will consist of numerous interactive displays hosted by preparedness partners such as the American Red Cross, Aware and Prepare, Santa Barbara County Fire, Lompoc CERT, PG&E, Vandenberg AFB Fire Department, the Fire Safe Council, The Gas Company, the Lompoc Fire Foundation, the U.S. Forest Service and others.

This year’s event will include The BIG SHAKER. The BIG SHAKER is the world’s biggest mobile earthquake simulator and can recreate the intense shaking of an earthquake up to a magnitude of 8.0. The Big Shaker is designed to educate citizens about what can happen inside their homes during an earthquake and how to prepare.

In addition we will be showcasing the countywide “Ready, Set, Go!” Program. The program is a three-step process that allows firefighters to teach homeowners to create their own action plan of getting their property wildfire prepped and ready long before a fire is upon you; get set to depart from one’s home; and to understand the role of evacuation in our area. This process significantly increases the safety of the homeowner and family and allows the firefighters to best do their job of extinguishing the fire, thus increasing the chance of saving homes and loved ones.

Embracing the Ready, Set, Go! three-step process is even more important as we face yet another year of drought and extreme fire hazard conditions.

For more information contact Fire Chief Kurt Latipow at 805.315.7087 or [email protected].

— Kurt Latipow is chief of the Lompoc Fire Department.

 
