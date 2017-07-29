Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 12:07 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Lompoc Fire Promotes Four, Hires New Firefighter

Firefighters Kevin Crowell, left, David Boeken, a mannequin stand-in for Christopher Martinez, Louis Farah Jr. and Spencer Dicks.
Firefighters Kevin Crowell, left, David Boeken, a mannequin stand-in for Christopher Martinez, Louis Farah Jr. and Spencer Dicks.   (Lompoc Fire Department)
By Battalion Chief Brian Federmann for Lompoc Fire Department | July 29, 2017 | 3:20 p.m.

The Lompoc Fire Department has announced the promotions of four firefighters to engineers, and the hiring of a new firefighter.

The promoted and new firefighters were recognized during a badge-pinning ceremony at Lompoc Fire Station 1. The ceremony was attended by members of the Lompoc Fire Department, city officials, and family of the firefighters.

Those promoted from firefighter to engineer include: David Boeken, hired by Lompoc Fire on March 25, 2013; Kevin Crowell, hired July 2, 2012; Louis Farah Jr., hired March 25, 2013; and Christopher Martinez, hired March 2, 2015.

Martinez couldn’t be present at Friday’s ceremony because he was assigned to a brush fire out of the area, so a mannequin was jokingly put in his place wearing his firefighting jacket.

Firefighters promoted to engineer underwent an extensive qualifying and testing process, including a written exam, physical tests, and an oral review board.

The newly hired firefighter is Spencer Dicks, who graduated from UCSB in 2014 and the Allan Hancock College Fire Academy in 2015. Dicks worked as a seasonal firefighter in Marin County before joining the Lompoc Fire Department.

“Our newly promoted and hired Lompoc firefighters are hard-working, dedicated public servants and will be a tremendous asset to our community in their new roles,” said Mark Bray, Lompoc's acting fire chief.

— Battalion Chief Brian Federmann for Lompoc Fire Department.

 
