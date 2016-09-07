Lompoc Fire Stations to Host 9/11 Remembrance Ceremonies

Lompoc Fire Chief Kurt Latipow invites the community to attend 9/11 remembrance ceremonies at both Lompoc city fire stations this Sunday, Sept. 11.
Ceremonies will begin at 6:50 a.m. at Fire Station 1, 115 South G St., and Fire Station 2, 1100 North D St.
At 6:59 a.m., the time on the West Coast when the South Tower of the World Trade Center collapsed, flags will be lowered to half staff and a moment of silence will be observed.
The second tower fell at 7:28 a.m. PST. Flags will be left at half staff for the remainder of the day to honor those who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
The community is invited to attend and share in our commitment that “We Will Never Forget."