Lompoc Firefighters Battle Multiple Rubbish Fires Early Monday

A series of rubbish fires in Lompoc kept firefighters busy early Monday morning, Battalion Chief Brian Federmann said.

Beginning at 4:30 a.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department responded to the first incident in the 200 block of the alley between North K and L streets.

Additional fires were located in located in the: 900 block of West Maple, 1100 block of West Pine, 1400 block of West Oak, and the 200 block of North X.

Many of the fires extended to nearby fences, and in one case, damaged a vehicle, Federmann said.

Firefighters extinguished all of the fires before they spread to adjacent structures, he added.

Crews spent about 90 minutes responding to the blazes, Federmann said.

The cause of the fires are under investigation, and if residents have any information, they can contact the Fire Department at 805.736.4513.

