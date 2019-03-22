Crews Battle Lompoc Structure Fire That Displaces 8 Residents

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which damaged two units in a duplex

A structure fire displaced eight people from two homes in Lompoc on Friday afternoon, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

At approximately 12:10 p.m., personnel from the Lompoc Fire Department and Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the incident near East Airport Avenue and North Second Street.

The fire began in one unit of a duplex in the 900 block of East Airport Avenue, according to Battalion Chief Brian Federmann.

Crews arrived to find a fire burning in one unit, which ended up receiving heavy damage. A second unit had extensive smoke damage, he added.

Red Cross was notified to help provide shelter for residents displaced in the blaze, including four adults in one unit, and two adults and two children in the second unit.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries occurred, Federmann said.

A fire investigator also was called to the scene to determine the cause of the blaze, he added.

