Lompoc Crews Contain Travel-Trailer Blaze

One firefighter injured battling fire that occurred shortly before midnight in the 200 block of North L Street

A firefighter suffered minor injuries late Sunday while battling a trailer fire in Lompoc, according to the Lompoc Fire Department.

Firefighters responded just before midnight to a trailer fire in the backyard of a home in the 200 block of North L Street, Fire Chief Kurt Latipow said.

Upon arrival, firefighters found one trailer engulfed in flames that were threatening to spread to another trailer and a neighboring structure, he said.

“Crews took aggressive action, knocking down the fire in 10 minutes (and) minimizing the threat to adjacent properties,” Latipow said.

The Santa Barbra County Fire Department and Vandenberg Air Force Base Fire assisted on the fire.

The blaze caused $3,190 in property damage and $500 in content damage, he said, with one firefighter receiving minor injuries during the fire attack.

Latipow said the cause was under investigation.

